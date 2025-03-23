From mindfulness to presence – the secret to lasting joy.

What is mindfulness? Mindfulness is all about bringing oneself to a state of consciousness. What is the mind? The mind is a bundle of thoughts. On average, the mind bombards us with about 50 thoughts per minute, accumulating to approximately 50,000 thoughts a day. These thoughts are predominantly toxic, causing anxiety, stress, worry, and even depression or suicidal tendencies. However, when we begin observing our thoughts, we initiate the process of stilling the mind. We become the observer of the thoughts bombarding us. Consequently, the Mental Thought Rate (MTR), which was about 50 thoughts per minute, gradually reduces to 45, then 40, then 30, and so on.

When thoughts arrive one by one, and we can separately observe each thought, we reach a state of consciousness or mindfulness. Thus, mindfulness is a state of being aware and conscious of our thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations, and even the environment around us. It is the practice of bringing attention to the present moment. In a mindful state, we respond rather than react. We are conscious of our thoughts, and our intellect is activated, enabling us to discriminate between right and wrong. Therefore, in a mindful state, we seldom commit blunders or mistakes. Mindfulness or consciousness is often reached through silence, meditation, breathing exercises, or simply paying attention to the here and now—one of the most effective ways to still the mind, quiet the mind, and transcend from the mind state to the state of consciousness.

While mindfulness is a powerful tool, it can sometimes remain a mental exercise—a practice that we ‘do.’ Mindfulness is about observing and being aware of what’s happening ‘in the moment.’ Presence, on the other hand, transcends the concept of mindfulness. Presence is about fully embodying a moment, experiencing life with an open heart, living in the now, connecting with one’s surroundings, and, most importantly, connecting with the inner self. Unlike mindfulness, presence is not something one ‘does’; rather, it is something one ‘is’—not doing but being. Therefore, presence is being in the now.

While mindfulness is a process of stilling the mind to reach a state of consciousness, presence is being in that state. Presence involves complete surrender to the ‘now’ and letting go of mental chatter or judgments that may arise. Presence is not just about being in the present; rather, it is about immersing oneself in it, allowing the present moment to fill us with a sense of completeness and unity with the Divine. Being in presence can also be equated to being in the divine state of Yoga, where one is always in Yuj—union with the Divine—whether through Dhyana Yoga (meditation), Karma Yoga (selfless action), Bhakti Yoga (devotion), or Jnana Yoga (wisdom).

How can shifting from mindfulness to presence bring joy into our lives? Unlike fleeting pleasure, joy is a deep and lasting state of contentment, fulfillment, and eternal bliss that arises from being fully present in consciousness and realizing the truth of life. Together, mindfulness and presence unlock lasting joy. Presence or divine union fosters acceptance—true presence allows us to accept life as it is, as the Divine wills it to be. When we stop resisting or wishing things were different, joy naturally arises from accepting what is, even in moments of struggle and difficulty.

Mindfulness also teaches the subtle yet profound art of detached attachment. It helps us detach from past regrets and future worries, allowing us to be fully present and enjoy the current moment. Presence takes this a step further by anchoring us so deeply in the present that the burdens of the past and future dissolve. We realize that true freedom lies in the now. Living in the present moment fosters a deep sense of gratitude. When we are fully attuned to what’s happening around us—the warmth of the sun, the sound of a bird, or a meaningful conversation—joy often emerges from these simple, beautiful moments.

From mindfulness to presence – the secret to lasting joy.

How can we cultivate presence? Presence can be nurtured in simple ways. First, slow and mindful breathing helps us become the observer and brings us into the moment. Second, letting go of expectations and embracing everything as it is allows us to connect with the present moment. Third, focusing on our senses, observing each sensation, and allowing our senses to guide us into a state of presence is highly effective. Fourth, being in a state of consciousness, observing thoughts and emotions, and using intellect and discrimination to evaluate each thought strengthens presence. Finally, in our fast-paced world, slowing down provides the space to truly experience life.

The shift from mindfulness to presence is not just a technique—it is a way of being. It is the key to unlocking lasting joy because life’s true beauty, connection, and fulfilment exist in the present moment. When we embrace presence, joy becomes a natural byproduct of life, bringing peace, contentment, purpose, and a deeper connection to ourselves, the Divine, and everything around us.