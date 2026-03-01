From small-town beats to stadium roars

At just 27, Khushboo Wadhwani — known to the world as DJ Kiara — has carved a space for herself in India’s evolving music and entertainment landscape. From her early years in Varanasi and Surat to commanding some of the country’s most prestigious stages, her journey is defined by resilience, reinvention, and rhythm.

Raised in a creatively inclined family, Kiara’s artistic roots run deep. Trained in Indian classical singing and Kathak from a young age, she says art was never a choice — it was simply her way of being. “By 2017, I was searching for something that felt completely my own,” she recalls. “I explored music production and DJing initially just for fun, but the first time I assisted my mentor at an event, I understood the power of a DJ. We don’t just play tracks — we shape energy, guide emotion, and create moments people carry home with them.”

Her earliest gigs were modest — birthday parties, weddings, corporate gatherings — but they shaped her craft. “I remember playing for 30 people at a lounge in Surat. I had to read the room track by track,” she says. “Today, we coordinate laser drops with thousands chanting back at us. The scale has changed, but the core remains the same — connection.”

That connection took her to historic stages. Kiara became thefirst female DJ to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium during IPL matches, a milestone that placed her firmly in the national spotlight. She later performed at the Women’s World Cup in Dubai, further cementing her growing reputation.

But the path wasn’t always smooth. Coming from Gujarat’s largely male-dominated music circuit, Kiara faced skepticism early on. “There were assumptions that I was booked for glamour, not skill,” she says candidly. “Even backstage teams would doubt whether I could handle the crowd. Instead of reacting, I let my work speak. The same people who once questioned me now cheer the loudest.”

Her philosophy is simple: authenticity over approval. “My goal was never to prove others wrong. It was to prove myself right.”

Musically, Kiara blends EDM, Bollywood, and pop influences, drawing early inspiration from artists like Akon and Taylor Swift, while steadily shaping a sound distinctly her own. “Your unique energy is your superpower,” she says. “Especially for women in this industry — authenticity always resonates.”

In 2020, amid personal and professional setbacks, she leaned into that belief. “Every gig teaches you something. One night it’s a wild crowd in Dubai, the next it’s 10 people at a private party. The perfect track at the wrong moment falls flat. But winter always turns to spring.”

Now based in Surat, Kiara is expanding her artistic footprint with Key2Paradise, a contemporary music and culture project rooted in ambient and house influences. Designed as an immersive sonic experience, the initiative blends original compositions, curated environments, and live performance to explore music as a gateway to collective emotion. “It’s not about hearing music,” she explains. “It’s about feeling it deeply — where culture, spirituality, and modern sound intersect.”

Beyond performance, she dreams of nurturing Gujarat’s emerging talent pool. “When I started, I felt lost. There wasn’t a clear roadmap or club culture to learn from. I want to build a space where artists can collaborate, learn, and grow together.”

Balancing a demanding career with personal grounding, Kiara compares life to a DJ set. “It’s about timing, rhythm, knowing when to drop the beat — not people,” she laughs. Daily workouts, meditation, journaling, and spiritual practices keep her centred before major events. “Preparation is everything. I study the audience, rehearse extensively, but always leave room for improvisation. The crowd guides the night.”

For Kiara, being a woman in the DJ industry is both challenge and power. She recalls a high-profile corporate launch where the initial reaction was surprise at seeing a woman behind the console. “By the end, they were dancing on tables,” she says with a grin. “That’s why representation matters.”

As she looks ahead, her vision is clear — to create experiences that transcend sound, integrating visuals, storytelling, and original music into immersive spectacles. “DJing is no longer just about spinning tracks,” she reflects. “We are experience curators. We are storytellers.”

From teaching art classes at 14 during financial hardship to igniting stadium crowds, DJ Kiara’s journey is proof that passion paired with persistence can transform sound into legacy. And if her sets are any indication, she’s only just getting started.