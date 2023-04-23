Garden of the Maidens

Aristotle once said that "In all the things of nature, there is something of marvelous." Hence one should always stay close to nature as it is one of the marvelous gifts, human beings can ever receive.



Saheliyon Ki Bari in Udaipur is one such marvel of nature created by man for a woman. Is Shah Jahan created Taj Mahal for Mumtaz Mahal as token of love, Rana Sangram Singh of Mewar dynasty presented the Saheliyon Ki bari as his token of undying love for his wife.The garden creates a unique sense of pleasure and extraordinarily calms your soul. This exquisite feeling is beyond words. The garden was also made for the 48 maids who came to Udaipur with the Queen as a wedding gift. The garden was built to offer the Queen and the royal maidens a quick getaway from political matters. It provides solitude for the king and Queen in the lap of nature and is uniquely designed to create a recreational spot where the queen used to spend long hours walking and cherishing the exquisite beauty of nature and connecting with it.

Garden of Maidens found in the Udaipur district of Rajasthan is a marvelous wonder of nature and its beauty designed with utmost care and perfection. The garden offers mesmerizing views of handsomely carved marble pavilions, kiosks in the pool, lotus pond and rain fountains.

Located on the banks of Lake Fateh Sagar, Saheliyon Ki Bari is a lush green lawn in the dry land of Udaipur and is unique one of the most astonishing gardens ever built in history. This lush green lawn in the dry land of Udaipur is a unique place for sightseeing.

The Saheliyon Ki Bari is embellished with several fountains in the four water pools along with chiseled kiosks, and the elephants made up of marble. Out of many, the most noted features of the garden are the bird fountains and lotus pools. The moment you enter the garden, you can witness flowerbeds, lush green lawns and marble pavilions, which creates a pleasing ambiance.

A pavilion of raining fountains was installed by Maharana Bhopal Singh to enhance the beauty of the garden. The concept behind the rain fountains was to create an imagery of maidens enjoying and dancing in the rain. These fountains were imported from England and they get water with gravity from Lake Fateh Sagar.

The main reservoir of the garden is embellished with one white marble kiosk located in the centre and four black-marbled kiosks in all the four corners. The top of these kiosks is adorned with the sculpted figurines of birds which spurt out water from their beaks, producing the effect of rain.

The garden also has a museum showcasing a vast collection of royal households. The collection includes items from the old era such as the stuffed cobras and other animals adding to a thrilling and fun sight. The bunch of bougainvilleas in the shady lawns also adds to the glorious beauty of the garden. There is a vast bath area in the center of the garden. It is decorated with a beautiful fountain in the center.

The marble throne and 2000 crystallized fountains situated in almost every corner of the garden, the lotus flower pool, water sprinklings birds and elephants make Saheliyon Ki Bari or Garden of Maidens an exotic beauty preserved till date.