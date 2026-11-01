Gen Z flight bookings surge 60% as hotel reservations jump 135%

Flight bookings have increased by 60% and hotel bookings by 135% as India’s travel market looks set to change. With Gen-Z travelers, new destinations and varied accommodation types, travelers in the 15-24 age group have seen a sharp increase in flight bookings. Leisure hotels have seen a 135% increase in bookings for Diwali.

Travelers are moving away from traditional city locations, with many looking to explore new and different regions. Popular destinations have included: Udaipur, which has seen hotel bookings increase by an incredible 316%. Bengaluru and Jaipur have also seen major increases of 189% and 174% respectively.

Flights to new domestic destinations have increased. Agatti has seen 130% increase, Gaya has seen 98% increase, Dimapur has seen 80% increase and Udaipur, Dibrugarh, Gorakhpur, Jabalpur, Imphal and Dehradun have all seen an increase. Across accommodation, budget hotels have seen the most increase in bookings (201%), followed by luxury hotels (162%). Mid-range hotels have seen a 148% increase, and premium hotels have seen 114% increase. It appears that travelers are looking to spend more on holidays overall.

Bus travel has seen great increases. Traditional destinations have seen an increase in bookings to return home for festivals. Destinations such as Delhi have seen 80% increase, Pune 76% increase, Nagpur 68% increase, Chennai 63%, and Mumbai 57%.

In addition to young travelers, the female traveler has made up an increase in bookings too. Female travelers have increased by 44%, and those between the ages of 25-34 have increased by 6%. Traveling internationally has also increased. Taipei has seen a large increase of 146%, followed by Cebu (117%), Dublin (110%), Phu Quoc (106%) and Osaka (74%). Overall, it looks like Diwali travel trends have changed. With travel in India becoming more varied, travelers are looking to try new destinations and accommodation. This has shown that the way we spend on our holidays is changing.