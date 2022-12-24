Gifts to make your kids excited for this X-Mas

Looking for something wonderful for your little ones? When it comes to Christmas shopping, we all prefer to start early. One of the best types of retail therapy a parent can experience is the joyful feeling of having avoided the dreaded holiday lines. Choose a few of our top Christmas presents for kids from our carefully curated list if you need to do some early Christmas shopping. Your tiny tots will love you for it!

A gift for your kid's feet:

If your kid is a shoe lover, gifting them Aretto shoes (Happy Hopper) would be one of the best options. The Aretto Leaps senses every growth pattern and expands 360º to fit the natural foot shape perfectly up to 3 whole sizes. These shoes are completely manufactured in India & come in 4 style categories. Ultra Trendy is for the little trendsetters who need a pop of color everywhere they go. The shoe is available at Aretto website retailing at MRP: INR 2799; Current Selling Price: INR 1999

A tablet for young learners:

You should get your kid a Kindle if they enjoy reading or are naturally curious about the world. A Kindle or a similar tablet can provide your curious child with tons of books and additional material that would assist them in developing new perspectives on the world. Available at Amazon, priced at INR 13,999

The best watch for kids:

Help your kid to be more independent by putting the Noise Champ 2 to work. There is no reason why you shouldn't get one for your child if he or she likes technology. This watch is equipped with several features, including the ability to track one's fitness. Available at Noise website, retailing at INR 2,199

A musical gift:

Carvaan Mini Kids is a portable audio player specially designed for kids aged between 2-10 years. It is compact, portable, lightweight, child safe and easy to use, and needs no assistance from elders or parents to operate. It does not require an internet connection and there are no ad breaks to interrupt your child's listening experience. Available at Amazon, priced at INR 2,990.

Best speakers for kids:

Having smart speakers at home not only makes your house smarter but also gives your kids access to entertain and even educate themselves. The most recent voice powered by AI can help your kids improve their knowledge, whether it be in the areas of news, lessons, poems, stories, or even science. Available at Amazon, priced at INR 5,499