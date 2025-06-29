God is alone

In our quest to understand death, few lessons are as profound as those from Lord Yama himself. Through the Kathopanisad’s timeless dialogue between Yama and Naciketa, we uncover deep spiritual truths. This reflection urges us to go inward, evolve the mind, and realise the divine within

Lord Yama, the God of death, who is never afraid of anything in this world says that he is afraid of a brahmajñāni, because he alone has control over him. Hence, the kathopanisad teaches us how to control the Lord of death himself, by becoming a brahmajñāni. Yama is as old as the creation itself, because the moment birth came into existence, death also accompanied it. To such an imposing and formidable figure, the young eight-year-old boy, naciketa has a conversation about the truth behind death.

Who else can talk about the subject of death better than Yama himself, because he has carried out this job for several yugas and millennia. Hence, Yama is the best teacher who can talk about the journey of a soul beyond death, and the truth behind the mystery of birth and death. Naciketa, on the other hand, is the best student, because he is an earnest seeker of truth, who shall not budge for any other temptations that come on the way of truth.

We often use the term ‘passing clouds’ in worldly parlance. In the world, it is not only the bad, but also the good which are passing clouds. The clouds may keep passing, but what remains is the ‘space.’ That space is the constant ‘you’ in which both the good and the bad happens, excitement and depression happens.

The constant is the ‘consciousness’ or the ‘brahman’ which is unaffected by good or bad. It is always pure, enlightened and free.

The experiences of life happen in the mind depending on the nature of the mind. Different people experience life differently due to the nature of the mind. Hence, the very first step on the spiritual path is to know the nature of your mind.

An immature mind will argue, fear, debate, complain, curse, get depressed and frustrated. A pure and conditioned mind will accept, learn its lessons, be grateful, kind, and enjoy every moment.

The true nature of a mind’s evolution is when it is equanimous all the time, and sees the presence of God in every experience of life – pleasant-unpleasant, happy-sad, and success-failure.

God encompasses and embraces everything. It is He who sees, hears, smells, tastes, touches, thinks, speaks, works, helps, heals, cares, encourages, motivates and inspires. The ultimate goal of spirituality is to experience the presence of God in your own heart and in the hearts of others. Such a person alone can attain immortality and be freed forever from the cycles of birth and death.

Are you ready to make a run for it?

(The writer is a Founder of Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission)