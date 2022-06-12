Gopichand Malineni to have a chance working with Mahesh Babu?

Gopichand Malineni scored his career's best hit with "Krack" and got appreciations for his work. The way he presented Ravi Teja and the action episodes are appreciated.

He soon bagged an opportunity to direct Nandamuri Balakrishna and the film's shoot is happening currently. This untitled film will hit the screens this year and it is said to be a high voltage action-packed mass entertainer.

Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and they are spending lavishly on the film. Now, the latest grapevine is that Mythri Movie makers have offered one more film for Gopichand Malineni recently.

If Balakrishna's film ends up as a super hit, Mythri promised Gopichand Malineni to arrange a meeting with Superstar Mahesh Babu.

The top actor promised one more film for Mythri Movie Makers after "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" and if things go well, Gopichand will bag an opportunity to direct Mahesh Babu in his next. All these would happen if Gopichand scores a super hit with Balayya's film.

