Hello Hyderabad, get ready for New Year bash
As 2025 draws near, Hyderabad is set to become a hub of excitement, offering a variety of events to mark the New Year in style. Known for its vibrant...
As 2025 draws near, Hyderabad is set to become a hub of excitement, offering a variety of events to mark the New Year in style. Known for its vibrant nightlife, cultural heritage, and festive spirit, the city promises a mix of luxury gatherings, high-energy parties, and intimate celebrations for everyone. From top-notch clubs to open-air events, there’s no shortage of ways to usher in the new year in Hyderabad.
NYE Carnival
Head to Boulder Hills for the NYE Carnival, where music lovers will be treated to a blend of chart-topping hits and soulful melodies. The event promises an unforgettable night with live performances from two iconic Indian artists, setting the stage for a spectacular 2025.
Ticket: INR 1,699
Location: Boulder Hills, Hyderabad
Amaal Malik Live at HITEX
Celebrate the New Year with a luxurious experience at the HITEX Open Arena. Amaal Malik and his band will deliver a stunning live performance, blending soulful ballads with dance tracks that will keep the crowd on their feet all night long.
Ticket: INR 1,299
Location: HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad
NYE 2025 at Novotel
Novotel’s NYE 2025 event promises a glamorous evening with live performances, including Niraval, and a special appearance by the talented Sree Leela, the Dancing Queen. This event is a must for anyone looking to celebrate in style.
Ticket: INR 1,499
Location: Novotel, HICC Hyderabad
Prism Circus 4.0 at Prism Club
For those craving a high-energy celebration, Prism Club offers a unique and electrifying experience. With two grand stages, intricate décor, and a lively crowd, the Prism Circus 4.0 is the place to be this New Year’s Eve.
Ticket: INR 2,499
Location: Prism Club and Kitchen, Hyderabad
Biggest Open-Air New Year’s Eve at Uppal Municipal Stadium
For a grand outdoor celebration, the Biggest Open-Air New Year’s Eve event offers regional live bands, international DJs, and over 10 attractions in a lively atmosphere.
Ticket: INR 149
Location: Uppal Municipal Stadium, Hyderabad
Night in Paris 2.0 at Taj Deccan
Enjoy a romantic Parisian experience at Taj Deccan, transformed into the charming City of Lights for the night. With Eiffel Tower-inspired décor, this is an elegant way to ring in the New Year.
Ticket: INR 2,000
Location: Taj Deccan
From high-energy club events to charming, themed parties, Hyderabad’s New Year celebrations offer something for every partygoer. With exciting lineups and exceptional entertainment, the city is ready to make welcoming 2025 a memorable experience for all.