Hello Hyderabad, get ready for New Year bash

As 2025 draws near, Hyderabad is set to become a hub of excitement, offering a variety of events to mark the New Year in style. Known for its vibrant nightlife, cultural heritage, and festive spirit, the city promises a mix of luxury gatherings, high-energy parties, and intimate celebrations for everyone. From top-notch clubs to open-air events, there’s no shortage of ways to usher in the new year in Hyderabad.

NYE Carnival

Head to Boulder Hills for the NYE Carnival, where music lovers will be treated to a blend of chart-topping hits and soulful melodies. The event promises an unforgettable night with live performances from two iconic Indian artists, setting the stage for a spectacular 2025.

Ticket: INR 1,699

Location: Boulder Hills, Hyderabad

Amaal Malik Live at HITEX

Celebrate the New Year with a luxurious experience at the HITEX Open Arena. Amaal Malik and his band will deliver a stunning live performance, blending soulful ballads with dance tracks that will keep the crowd on their feet all night long.

Ticket: INR 1,299

Location: HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad

NYE 2025 at Novotel

Novotel’s NYE 2025 event promises a glamorous evening with live performances, including Niraval, and a special appearance by the talented Sree Leela, the Dancing Queen. This event is a must for anyone looking to celebrate in style.

Ticket: INR 1,499

Location: Novotel, HICC Hyderabad

Prism Circus 4.0 at Prism Club

For those craving a high-energy celebration, Prism Club offers a unique and electrifying experience. With two grand stages, intricate décor, and a lively crowd, the Prism Circus 4.0 is the place to be this New Year’s Eve.

Ticket: INR 2,499

Location: Prism Club and Kitchen, Hyderabad

Biggest Open-Air New Year’s Eve at Uppal Municipal Stadium

For a grand outdoor celebration, the Biggest Open-Air New Year’s Eve event offers regional live bands, international DJs, and over 10 attractions in a lively atmosphere.

Ticket: INR 149

Location: Uppal Municipal Stadium, Hyderabad

Night in Paris 2.0 at Taj Deccan

Enjoy a romantic Parisian experience at Taj Deccan, transformed into the charming City of Lights for the night. With Eiffel Tower-inspired décor, this is an elegant way to ring in the New Year.

Ticket: INR 2,000

Location: Taj Deccan

From high-energy club events to charming, themed parties, Hyderabad’s New Year celebrations offer something for every partygoer. With exciting lineups and exceptional entertainment, the city is ready to make welcoming 2025 a memorable experience for all.