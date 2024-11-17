Himalayan Echoes Literature Festival returns to Nainital with a focus on art, environment, and culture

After a three-year hiatus, the Himalayan Echoes Literature Festival is set to return to Nainital for its ninth edition, taking place over two days starting Saturday. This year’s festival promises to go beyond the written word, incorporating music, environmental discussions, conservation efforts, sustainability, and arts from the greater Himalayan region, extending all the way to Bhutan.

One of the most anticipated features of this year’s festival includes a performance by nine-year-old artist Karma Demath, who will be accompanied by her father, Pema Samdrup, a senior musician at Bhutan’s Royal Academy of Performing Arts. Together, they will perform traditional mountain songs that celebrate the region’s rich cultural heritage. Another highlight will be Dr. Shekhar Pathak, a Himalayan chronicler, who will launch his new book HimankaurKwathnankke Beech. The book draws from his decade-long trek to map the changes in the terrain due to climate change.

Best-selling author Vikas Swarup, a former diplomat, will also present his latest thriller, adding to the festival’s varied lineup. Other notable speakers include Nepalese economist Sujeev Shakya, who will discuss the future of the Himalayas, cookbook author Rohini Rana, and botanist S. Natesh, who will delve into India’s ecological heritage through his exploration of 75 iconic trees.

Founded by author and social entrepreneur Janhavi Prasad, with mentorship from renowned author Namita Gokhale, the festival aims to foster meaningful dialogue about the Himalayas. It seeks to promote books, poetry, and research related to the region, while also celebrating the cultural diversity and unity of the Himalayan people. This year’s theme, “C.A.L.M.” — Creativity, Art, Literature, and Mountains post-pandemic — reflects the festival’s focus on the power of creativity in reconnecting people with the mountains and the environment.

The festival, hosted at the historic Abbotsford House, will feature a range of activities, including a writing workshop led by Chetan Mahajan from the Himalayan Writers Retreat, which focuses on inspiring the next generation of writers. Local school interactions will be facilitated by Mayur Sharma, known for his Foodie – Highway on My Plate series, and Jennifer Nandi.

A Kumaon Bazaar will also showcase regional delicacies, wellness products, handcrafted items, and knitwear created by mountain village women, including art by Kumaon’s famed ‘Aipan’ artist, MinakshiKhati.

The festival will conclude with an electrifying performance of Cholia, the warrior dance of Kumaon, bringing the event to a vibrant close.

As Dr. Pathak aptly puts it, “Himalayan Echoes connects humans with literature and nature together. Any distancing between them must be avoided.” The festival, grounded in the culture and heritage of the mountains, promises to inspire and connect audiences with the region’s rich diversity.