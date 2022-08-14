How to be spiritually minded

The process of spirituality is both an easy one and also a complicated system. It becomes easy when you have the instinctive need to evolve yourself and you are able to do this by the virtue of receiving spiritual guidance from a master. It is also necessary to adopt the nature of surrender if you want this process of becoming spiritual to get easier.

Without any external force or influence when you are inclined towards improving yourself in all ways possible it is spirituality. It means that you are ready to expand your old ways of thinking into new horizons by widening your perspective and becoming a receiver for knowledge. One who is spiritually minded will think out of the box. There is a tendency to break free of conventional thinking, behaviour, and lifestyle.

We must firstly understand that this body that we are given as a human being is not a permanent residence. It continues to shift and change as we grow. For example if someone who is 30 years of age turns back the clock by 25 years then the body that they are carrying will be vastly different from what they have now. And similarly you will not be the same body or mind 30 years hence. This only goes to show that we are in a constant process of change and evolution always moving from one state to another. Becoming spiritually minded is to prepare oneself for these changes and be in a mode of acceptance. The following points are some of the main hallmarks of someone who can be considered to be spiritually minded.

Understanding life in its true manner



Life isn't just limited to the experience is of one's immediate surroundings family friends etc. There is a larger picture and we need to go beyond what we perceive to be real and true in order to be able to see this. Do not confine yourself to the limitations of your own thought processes, habits, and perceptions that you have been accustomed to. There is a whole wide world out them with billions of people and the possibilities of what you can achieve are endless.

Knowledge is everything



In spirituality, knowledge is not limited to only the brain. The heart is also given equal weight if not more all things considered. The power and influence of emotions is acknowledged. Both the brain and the heart together the will help us to live this life in a fruitful and enjoyable way. And the main ingredient to make this happen is knowledge because one who is knowledgeable will reach any goal that he or she sets his/her mind on.

Surround yourself with positivity



Whether it is what you do or who you interact with keep the circle around you positive. This will have a direct impact on the way that you think, feel, act, and behave. Positive people will lift one another up and focus on productive things in life. This will make you feel satisfied and filled with optimism.