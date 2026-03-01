How uPVC window profiles help improve thermal comfort in summer

With heat waves becoming a recurring reality across India and daytime temperatures in many towns consistently crossing the 40°C mark, staying cool indoors has become a daily struggle for millions. Homes and workplaces increasingly rely on air conditioners and evaporative coolers to combat the heat, but this comfort often comes at the cost of soaring electricity bills and high energy consumption. While cooling appliances are usually the first line of defence, experts point out that a less discussed but equally critical factor in indoor temperature control is the type of window system used in a building.

One material gaining strong attention in modern construction is uPVC (unplasticised polyvinyl chloride). Known for its durability, low maintenance, and long lifespan, uPVC has become a preferred choice for contemporary window profiles. More importantly, it offers significantly better thermal insulation compared to traditional wooden or conventional window materials, making it a powerful tool in reducing indoor heat during peak summer months.

The thermal efficiency of uPVC windows lies largely in their multi-chambered design. These window profiles contain multiple hollow, air-filled chambers that act as natural insulation barriers. Air trapped within these chambers restricts the transfer of heat from the outside environment into indoor spaces. This structure helps maintain a more stable indoor temperature even during extreme heat conditions, keeping rooms cooler for longer periods without excessive dependence on air conditioning.

This reduced heat transfer has a direct impact on energy consumption. When less external heat enters a building, cooling systems do not need to work as hard to regulate indoor temperatures. As a result, electricity usage drops, leading to lower monthly power bills. In a country where energy demand spikes dramatically during summer, this efficiency becomes both an economic and environmental advantage.

Another major contributor to the thermal performance of uPVC windows is their airtight sealing system. These windows are designed with tight seals and high-quality gaskets that prevent hot air, dust, and pollutants from entering through gaps and cracks. Older window systems, especially timber-based ones, often develop gaps over time due to expansion, contraction, and material fatigue, allowing warm air to easily seep indoors. uPVC windows, by contrast, maintain their structure and sealing integrity, offering consistent insulation and improved indoor comfort.

uPVC profiles also support double glazing, which further enhances thermal insulation. Double-glazed windows consist of two glass panes separated by an air or gas-filled space that acts as an additional insulation layer. This configuration significantly blocks heat transfer from outside, creating a stronger barrier against extreme temperatures. Along with temperature control, double glazing also reduces external noise, improving indoor living and working environments in busy urban areas.

Durability is another key advantage of uPVC in India’s harsh climate conditions. Traditional materials such as wood are prone to warping, cracking, and deformation under high temperatures, humidity, and prolonged sunlight exposure. Metal-based window systems can corrode over time in similar conditions. uPVC, however, is highly resistant to weather-related damage and does not easily crack, corrode, or degrade, making it suitable for long-term use in both residential and commercial buildings.

Maintenance is also significantly easier with uPVC windows. Unlike wooden frames that require regular polishing, painting, and treatment, uPVC needs minimal upkeep. Simple cleaning with a damp cloth and mild soap is sufficient to maintain its appearance and performance, making it a practical choice for large buildings, offices, and homes alike.

As India continues to face longer and more intense summers, the focus is gradually shifting toward smarter building solutions rather than only stronger cooling appliances. uPVC window profiles, with their insulation properties, airtight seals, compatibility with double glazing, durability, and low maintenance, offer a comprehensive solution to improving thermal comfort. By reducing heat transfer and lowering energy consumption, uPVC windows are increasingly being seen not just as a construction upgrade, but as a long-term strategy for creating cooler, more energy-efficient indoor spaces during the country’s long and demanding summer months.

(The author is a Managing Director, Durakraft Extrusions)