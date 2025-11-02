‘Ikk Kudi’ is my most personal project: Shehnaaz Gill on her debut production

Actress, singer, and all-round entertainer Shehnaaz Gill has added a new milestone to her ever-evolving career by turning producer with her debut film Ikk Kudi, which has officially hit theatres.

Known for her infectious charm and versatility across television, music, and cinema, Shehnaaz has now ventured into production, describing this project as one that holds a “special place in her heart.”

Speaking about her experience taking on the dual role of actor and producer, Shehnaaz shared, “Taking on the role of a producer came with its own set of challenges, but it was something I truly believed in.

The story deserved to be told, and I wanted to be a part of it not just as an actor but also as a creator. It’s been a huge leap of faith for me, and I’m thrilled to finally see Ikk Kudi reach the audience.”

The film, which released on October 31, is described as a deeply emotional and inspiring story that reflects Shehnaaz’s personal connection to her Punjabi roots. The actress expressed her excitement for viewers to experience the film, adding that it represents a new creative phase in her journey.

Having already established herself as a singer and performer with several hit singles and appearances on reality shows, Shehnaaz continues to expand her artistic horizons. When asked if she feels she has achieved everything, she replied with a smile, “There’s still so much more I want to do.”

Ikk Kudi stands as a significant milestone for Shehnaaz Gill — not just as a cinematic project but as a symbol of her growth from a beloved television personality to a multifaceted creative force in the Indian entertainment industry.

Through this film, Shehnaaz showcases her evolution into a storyteller who is willing to take risks, explore new paths, and inspire audiences with her authenticity.

As Ikk Kudi begins its theatrical run, fans and critics alike are eager to witness how this heartfelt production shapes her promising new chapter as a filmmaker and producer.