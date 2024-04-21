‘In Search of Indianness’ to showcase cultural odyssey

The Open Palm Court Art Gallery is set to host a captivating journey into the heart of Indian culture with the upcoming art exhibition titled “In Search of Indianness,” curated by Hem Rana. Scheduled from April 24 to 28, 2024, from 11 am to 7 pm, the exhibition promises to immerse visitors in the vibrant hues and intricate narratives of Indian heritage.

Renowned artists Santanu Nandan Dinda and Sunita Dinda will be the creative forces behind this cultural odyssey, meticulously crafting each piece with a deep sense of passion and purpose. Their collaboration reflects a shared commitment to exploring and celebrating the essence of Indianness through the medium of art.

The exhibition will serve as a visual exploration of the multifaceted layers that constitute the Indian identity. Drawing inspiration from timeless epics such as the Mahabharata, Ramayana, and Panchatantra, Santanu and Sunita Dinda will intricately weave together narratives that resonate with the collective consciousness of the nation.

India, with its diverse tapestry of languages, customs, and traditions, is a melting pot of cultural experiences. Through their evocative paintings, the artists aim to encapsulate the essence of Indianness—a conscious embrace of values and history that have evolved and flourished on Indian soil over millennia.

Santanu and Sunita Dinda’s artistic journey is deeply rooted in their upbringing in Jamshedpur, where they were immersed in the vibrant tapestry of tribal life. Their canvases, adorned with bold lines and folk motifs, serve as a homage to the earthy beauty and serenity of India’s cultural landscape.

At the heart of their exhibition lies the portrayal of Bharat Mata, India’s national personification—a symbol of strength, resilience, and maternal protection. Through their artwork, Santanu and Sunita pay tribute to the feminine spirit that pervades Indian mythology and scripture, portraying women as protagonists in their everyday lives.

Visitors to the exhibition can expect to be transported on a visual journey that transcends geographical boundaries and delves deep into the soul of India. Each painting is a testament to the artists’ unwavering dedication to preserving and propagating the rich cultural heritage that defines the essence of being Indian.

“In Search of Indianness” promises to be more than just an art exhibition—it is a celebration of India’s timeless legacy, brought to life through the creative genius of Santanu and Sunita Dinda.