Indian genetics demand tailored obesity solutions, finds new global study led by CSIR-CCMB

A recent international study led by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB) in Hyderabad has revealed that lifestyle-based interventions or targeted nutrient supplementation could be more effective for Indians at genetic risk of obesity than generic global approaches. The research highlights a significant genetic variation in obesity risk between Indian and European populations, underlining the need for culturally and biologically relevant health strategies.

The study, spearheaded by Dr. Giriraj Ratan Chandak and his team at CSIR-CCMB, forms part of a major global research initiative involving 600 scientists from over 500 institutions. Drawing on genetic data from more than 5 million individuals, including inputs from the GIANT consortium and 23andMe, the study explored how genetic and lifestyle factors combine to influence obesity.

A key finding of the study was that the widely used Polygenic Risk Score (PRS)—a genetic test designed to predict obesity—performs more accurately in populations of European ancestry than in those with South Asian ancestry, including Indians. While many obesity-related gene variants identified in Europeans were also tested on Indian samples, most showed limited predictive power, reaffirming the unique nature of Indian genetic makeup.

To dig deeper, the researchers analysed genome data from Indian individuals—both diabetics and non-diabetics—who have been monitored over the past two decades. They discovered a distinct pattern of central or abdominal obesity in Indians, unlike the more generalized obesity seen in Western populations.

Interestingly, individuals with higher genetic risk for obesity responded better to lifestyle interventions like diet and exercise. However, they were also more prone to weight regain once those interventions ended. “This finding mirrors earlier studies on height, where European genetic markers had limited applicability to Indians. It appears that diet, nutrition, and environment might play an equally, if not more, critical role in determining obesity in Indians,” said Dr. Chandak.

Using Indian genomic data, the team developed a more region-specific PRS to model obesity risk and improve early detection, especially among children. The refined model can predict adulthood obesity by the age of five, making it twice as effective as older models.

This breakthrough could enable early preventive measures among genetically vulnerable children, a move that could significantly reduce the burden of obesity-linked diseases such as diabetes and hypertension in India.

“This is not just a test. It’s a predictive tool for proactive care,” said Assistant Professor Roelof Smit from the NNF Centre for Basic Metabolic Research at the University of Copenhagen and lead author of the global study, published in Nature Medicine.

“By identifying risk early, especially before lifestyle habits solidify, we can dramatically improve health outcomes.”

The findings reiterate that while genetics do play a role, customised lifestyle strategies are critical for Indian populations. The future of obesity prevention in India may rest in precision medicine, where treatment plans are based not just on global data but on uniquely Indian insights.