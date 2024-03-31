irresistible recipes for culinary bliss

Savor the flavors of two delectable dishes with our Mushroom Orly and Grilled Fish with Lemon Butter Sauce recipes. Whether you’re a fan of deep-fried delights or grilled seafood, these recipes promise to tantalize your taste buds and impress your guests.

Mushroom orly recipe

Ingredients:

• 150g Button mushrooms

• 150g chickpea Flour

• 2 cloves Garlic (crushed or grated)

• 6g Ginger (grated)

• 1 tsp Salt

• Ground black pepper, to taste

• 30ml Water

• 750ml Vegetable Oil (for deep frying)

Method

1. Sieve the Chickpea flour into a mixing bowl.

2. Add grated ginger, grated garlic, ground black pepper, salt, and water to the flour.

3. Mix with a hand whisk until smooth, forming a batter.

4. Wash and cut the mushrooms into quarters, then mix them into the batter.

5. Heat vegetable oil in a fryer. Once hot, spoon in the mushrooms coated with batter.

6. Deep fry over medium-high heat for about 5 minutes, or until golden brown.

Enjoy your deep-fried mushrooms!

Grilled fish with lemon butter sauce recipe

Ingredients:

• 4-6 fish fillets

• Olive oil (for brushing)

• 2 carrots, peeled and julienned

• 2 handfuls of green beans, trimmed and julienned

• 1 medium broccoli, cut into florets

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic

• 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

• 1/2 tablespoon chili powder

• 1/2 tablespoon dried oregano

• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint

• 1 tablespoon finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

• 1/4 teaspoon salt (plus extra for seasoning the fish)

• 100 ml butter

Method:

1. Preheat the grill to medium-high heat.

2. Season the fish fillets with sea salt, black pepper, chili powder, and dried oregano.

3. Brush the fish fillets with olive oil.

4. Grill the fish for 3 to 5 minutes per side, or until cooked through. Set aside.

5. In a large skillet, heat some olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.

6. Add the julienned carrots and green beans to the skillet. Cook for 3-4 minutes, or until slightly tender.

7. Add the broccoli florets to the skillet and cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.

8. Season the vegetables with salt and pepper to taste.

9. In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Continue heating until the butter turns brown and develops a nutty aroma, about 3 minutes.

10. Remove the saucepan from heat and stir in the fresh lime juice.

11. Serve the grilled fish and vegetables with the brown butter sauce drizzled over the top.

Garnish it as you like and enjoy your meal!

(The author is a Corporate Executive Chef at Platform 65)