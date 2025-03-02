Just five minutes of daily exercise can lower dementia risk, study finds

A new study has found that engaging in just five minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily can significantly reduce the risk of dementia in older adults. Conducted by researchers from Johns Hopkins University, the study highlights the importance of even minimal exercise in maintaining brain health.

Published in the Journal of the American Medical Directors Association, the research revealed that older adults who engaged in as little as 35 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise per week had a 41% lower risk of developing dementia compared to those who were completely inactive. The study also found that greater levels of physical activity were associated with an even lower risk of dementia.

“Our findings suggest that increasing physical activity, even by just five minutes per day, can reduce the risk of dementia in older adults,” said lead researcher Amal Wanigatunga, an Assistant Professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Department of Epidemiology.

“This adds to the growing evidence that some exercise is better than none, especially for a condition like dementia, which currently has no cure.”

The study analyzed data from nearly 90,000 adults aged 50 and above in the UK. It found that participants who engaged in 35 to 69 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week had a 60% lower risk of dementia. Those who exercised for 70 to 139 minutes per week had a 63% lower risk, while those who managed 140 minutes or more of exercise per week experienced a 69% lower risk.

Notably, the benefits of exercise were evident even among frail older adults, a group considered to be at a higher risk for adverse health outcomes. The researchers emphasized that incorporating physical activity into daily routines can have a profound impact on cognitive health, regardless of an individual’s starting fitness level.

Dementia, often linked to Alzheimer’s disease, is a leading cause of disability and dependency among older adults worldwide. While aging is a major risk factor, recent research suggests that lifestyle changes can help reduce the likelihood of developing the condition. Alongside regular exercise, maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and blood sugar, as well as engaging in mentally stimulating activities, are considered effective strategies for lowering dementia risk. Although the optimal amount of exercise needed to reduce dementia risk is still being studied, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week for adults. This translates to approximately 20 minutes per day, but as this study suggests, even five minutes a day can make a difference. The research serves as a reminder that small lifestyle changes can have significant long-term health benefits, offering hope in the fight against dementia.