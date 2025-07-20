Kailash Kher champions folk and independent music as India rediscovers its cultural soul

Renowned singer and Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher is witnessing a powerful shift in India’s music landscape—and he’s all for it. In a recent interaction, the “Saiyyan” hitmaker spoke passionately about how independent and folk music are gaining long-overdue recognition, breaking free from the shadows of Bollywood.

Kher emphasized that he prefers to talk about music as a holistic art form rather than segmenting it into film and non-film categories. “I don’t really talk in terms of ‘Bollywood’ music. I speak of music as a whole,” he said. According to him, platforms dedicated to nurturing independent voices have played a crucial role in uplifting folk artists such as the Manganiyars and Ghumantu tribes—musicians who were once limited to local performances but are now receiving national attention and stage presence.

As regional language politics dominate some public discourse, Kher urged audiences to refocus on India’s cultural richness and artistic roots. “Today, we’re talking about art—education through art, evolution through art, cultural literacy through art. Learn the art of true living. Compare our lifestyle with that of the West, and you’ll see the difference,” he noted.

Through his initiative, KKALA (Kailash Kher Academy for Learning Art), Kher hopes to redefine how music and culture are taught and experienced. “Most music schools teach songs and ragas but rarely address personality, listening ability, or understanding of lyrics. KKALA is about discovering who you are. It’s about shaping individuals through art,” he explained.

He also highlighted the contrast in cultural appreciation between India and the West. “In the West, entire celebrity families buy tickets and attend musical events.

That kind of cultural respect needs to grow here,” Kher added.

KKALA is not just a music school—it is a space where students are encouraged to find their true calling. “Sometimes someone joins to learn music, but we discover they have a great sense of storytelling, or a natural eye for the camera. We guide them accordingly. We help carve the uncut diamonds,” he said.

For Kailash Kher, music is more than entertainment—it’s a means to cultivate identity, culture, and purpose. His mission now is to make sure that India’s vast, vibrant, and often overlooked folk traditions are not only preserved but celebrated on the grandest stages.