Let’s defeat diabetes

A groundbreaking guide, ‘Diabetes: The Real Cause and The Right Cure’ offers a fresh perspective on Type 2 diabetes. Dr John M Poothullil challenges conventional thinking and provides practical steps to reverse the condition. This book blends science, logic, and hope for anyone looking to regain control over their health.

A revolutionary book entitled ‘Diabetes: The Real Cause and The Right Cure,’ with the subtitle ‘8 Steps to Reverse Type 2 Diabetes in 8 Weeks,’ is a bold and eye-opening treatise on Type 2 diabetes. In this book, Dr John M Poothullil, a retired Indian-origin physician from the USA, challenges the long-accepted theory of the cause of Type 2 diabetes—“insulin resistance.” Right from the start, he makes it clear that he’s going against the mainstream and wants readers to rethink everything they know about the disease. His main contention is that Type 2 diabetes isn’t caused primarily by hormones or genes—it is mostly the result of eating too many grains like rice, wheat, and corn.

One of the strongest points of the book is that he simply and clearly explains the loopholes in the traditional medical explanation of Type 2 diabetes. Dr Poothullil highlights the basic inconsistencies in this widely accepted theory, arguing that if insulin resistance is real, why would only three types of cells out of 200 suddenly stop responding to insulin? He asks, if muscles are supposedly not getting glucose, why don’t diabetics suffer muscle failure? He also underlines the peculiar behaviour of gestational diabetes, which appears suddenly during pregnancy and disappears immediately after delivery, emphasizing that the usual theories of diabetes appear to be flawed.

After logically analysing these gaps, he offers his own explanation. According to him, today’s grain-heavy diet—rich in rice, wheat, and flours—overloads the body with carbohydrates, filling the blood with excess glucose. When fat cells reach their limit, extra fatty acids float in the bloodstream and push muscles to burn fat instead of glucose. As a result, glucose remains unused and builds up in the bloodstream, leading to high blood sugar. He presents this idea scientifically, pointing out that diabetes affects people of all shapes, sizes, and ages in modern times.

He continues his argument, moving from theory to practice. He provides eight simple, practical steps that focus on eating more vegetables, fruits, leafy greens, and tubers while avoiding or reducing grains. He recommends consuming millets in moderation, supplementing with three types of nuts daily, and reconnecting with real hunger and fullness signals. His message is optimistic: with the right dietary habits, diabetics can reduce blood sugar in just eight weeks without medication, thereby avoiding the side effects and financial burden of pills and insulin injections.

Of course, some readers and diabetics might find his ideas difficult to accept, given their reliance on traditional medical treatment for Type 2 diabetes. And yes, some of his claims may require more practical proof to fully substantiate them. But whether you agree with him or not, the book is trailblazing and worth considering. It is easy to read, logical, and gives a refreshing sense of control to anyone dealing with diabetes or concerned about it.

To sum up, it can be confidently claimed that ‘Diabetes: The Real Cause and The Right Cure’ is a must-read and potentially life-transforming book. It opens up new avenues for personal health responsibility, encouraging people to simply pay attention to what and how they eat. For copies of the book, please contact Mrs. Udaya Sri, Hyderabad, at [email protected].