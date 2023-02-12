Life will give many chances

A big part of this life that we have been given here consists of the pursuit of happiness and the desire to make something of ourselves. Every single person on this planet spends each day of his or her life wanting to be happy and making all efforts towards that goal. And as unique individuals with our own set of skills and capabilities we all attempt to achieve this in different ways. Some purse you knowledge and try to gain happiness through academic excellence. Some follow their passion of art music etc and there are those individuals who also believe in finding this sense of happiness without having to do anything in particular.

What is happiness?

While happiness is a universal concept it cannot however be defined in any one way. Happiness is viewed differently by everybody where some considered having safety and security of home as happiness and many others may consider finding a good life partner as happiness and so on and so forth. We all have our own definitions of what makes us happy and each of us strives to achieve this in the ways that are possible for us to do. And even though the concept of happiness does not have a universal definition we all continuously desire for more whether it is more money, more luxuries, more comfort, more love and more friends etc. And this greed for more ultimately leads to a feeling of never being satisfied with what one has. It can leave you feeling empty and a deep sense of void within which nothing and nobody can fill.

Understand the secret of life

But this much not leave you feeling disheartened because the remedy to this is understanding the secret of the universe. And the secret of the universe is that your ultimate goal must be to develop yourself fully. For example a foetus which does not develop completely in the mother's womb will not be formed properly and may face medical issues in the future. And similarly a fruit that is not fully ripe will not be able to fulfil its purpose like it was meant to do. Therefore even for a human to realise his or her worth we must focus on evolving ourselves towards perfection which is also in Yoga known as Samadhi. It is only through the pursuit of self development that we may find true happiness and bliss. And to help you in this endeavour the universe will give you multiple opportunities.

Life gives you many chances

You may be blessed with abundance in terms of wealth or sometimes be reduced to poverty at times. Your health will be flourishing and at other times, you may fall ill and in this way you will be tested many times over and over again.

These tests are simply a way for you to navigate through these obstacles to attain that sense of fulfilment from within. We are eternal beings and in spirituality we are given many chances to seek out this perfection within ourselves.