Lights, Camera, Action!

With the arrival of summer, it is officially movie blockbuster season and visit the USA recommends five must-see destinations for film lovers from celebrating the magic of Disney to the reliving romantic moments in the rain in the ‘Sleepless’ city of Seattle.

Get starry-eyed for Asteroid City in Arizona



The vast deserts of Arizona serve as the backdrop for Wes Anderson’s latest sci-fi blockbuster, Asteroid City, set for release on 23 June. Travellers can jump right in and hike Sedona’s orange-hued deserts that cut against bright blue skies for idyllic views of the arid landscape in Red Rock State Park . Or just a short drive away in Flagstaff, inspired by Asteroid City’s Stargazing Convention, travellers can embark on a stargazing adventure of their own in the world’s first Dark Skies City, and explore the wonder of the Milky Way. Budding astronomers can also stop by the Lowell Observatory, where the planet Pluto was discovered.

30 years of being Sleepless in Seattle, Washington



It’s been 30 years since the world was charmed by the long-distance love story of Sam (Tom Hanks) and Annie (Meg Ryan) in Nora Ephron’s romantic hit, Sleepless in Seattle. Fans of this timeless rom-com can relive moments, from historical cruises on Lake Union for a glimpse of the famous houseboat where Sam and his son Jonah lived or bike rides across Alki Beach to see where a sleuthing Annie saw Sam and Jonah playing. The Athenian Seafood Restaurant and Bar is a firm favourite where Sam and his friend Jay (Rob Reiner) discuss women and tiramisu, and where diners can peruse photographs taken of the filming on the restaurant’s walls.

Faith, trust and a little bit of pixie dust at the Disney100 Exhibit in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Calling all Disney fans to celebrate 100 years of Walt Disney with an insight into the creation of some of the most iconic characters at the Disney100 Exhibit at Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute, until 27 August 2023. With 10 interactive installations to explore, showcasing everything old and new, from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Strange World, the exhibitions bring the magic to life. The Walt Disney Archives highlight where it all began, from the earliest sketches of Mickey Mouse, original costumes from the Star Wars and Marvel franchise and film props such as Cinderella’s Swarovski glass slipper from the 2015 live-action film. Whilst in Philadelphia, film buffs can recreate Sylvester Stallone’s memorable Rocky run to the steps of Philadelphia Museum of Art or grab a bite to eat at Mac’s Tavern, inspired by the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia pub part-owned by the series’ actors Rob McElhenney and Kaitlyn Olson.

Have the time of your life in North Carolina



For the ultimate in movie nostalgia, head to Lake Lure tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains (just two hours from Charlotte), where much of the beloved classic, Dirty Dancing, was filmed.

Visitors can recreate the moment where Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey) practise the iconic lift in the lake, or time a visit during the Lake Lure dance festival which takes place every September. Stay at the themed “Johnny’s Cabin” or “Baby’s Bungalow” at the 1927 Lake Lure Inn and Spa, where Swayze and Grey stayed during filming. After a lakeside retreat, head to Wilmington, known as the ‘Hollywood of the East,’ as it is the preferred filming location for a number of TV shows and movies. In preparation for the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, discover the fictional town of Cousins Beach at the scenic spots of Carolina beach and Kure beach, or fans can envision their own debutante ball at the Cape Fear Country Club. For a wander down TV memory lane, stop by the bridge from the opening credits of One Tree Hill and the Wilmington Riverwalk, seen in Dawson’s Creek.

Get behind the camera at The Museum of the Moving Image, New York

A trip to The Museum of the Moving Image in Queens will uncover the fascinating creative and technical process of producing, presenting and promoting films behind the scenes. Visitors can make their own flipbook of photographs to create a stop-motion animation, practise production skills by recording their voice over a film dialogue, or add different music to scenes from movies.

There’s plenty of inspiration, too, with over 1,400 artefacts to show how cinema has changed over the years with historical film cameras and sound equipment. Also while in NYC, the Manhattan guided bus tour visits over 60 famous filming locations, including The Plaza Hotel from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Katz’s Delicatessen made famous by the “I’ll have what she’s having” scene in romcom cult classic When Harry Met Sally.