New drug delivery system offers hope for rare eye cancer patients

A breakthrough in cancer treatment has emerged from a multi-institutional study led by the Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, USA. Researchers have identified a novel drug delivery method—percutaneous hepatic perfusion using a melphalan hepatic delivery system—that significantly improves outcomes for patients suffering from metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), a rare and aggressive eye cancer that often spreads to the liver.

Published in the Annals of Surgical Oncology, the study compared this targeted liver-directed therapy to standard treatments, revealing promising results. Unlike conventional chemotherapy, this system isolates the liver and delivers high doses of melphalan directly to it via percutaneous catheters and balloons. The drug is then filtered out before entering the bloodstream, minimizing systemic side effects.

Lead author Dr. Jonathan Zager, a surgical oncologist at Moffitt’s Cutaneous Oncology Department, highlighted the importance of the discovery: “This new treatment gives hope to patients with this historically tough-to-treat cancer. It offers extended survival without compromising quality of life.”

In clinical trials, patients who received the melphalan hepatic delivery system experienced a median progression-free survival of 9.1 months, nearly triple that of those under standard care (3.3 months). Overall survival also improved to 18.5 months, compared to 14.5 months for traditional therapies. Additionally, the disease control rate soared from 46.9% to 80%.

Though some patients experienced temporary side effects related to blood cell counts, these were manageable through outpatient care and observation.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the system in August 2023. While further research is warranted, this treatment represents a significant step forward in managing mUM, offering patients a targeted, effective, and life-extending option.