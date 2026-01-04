New year, new goals—But at what cost?

As the New Year begins, millions of people resolve to adopt healthier habits, from improving their diet to shedding extra weight. While the intention to embrace a better lifestyle is commendable, health authorities in the United Kingdom are urging the public to pause and think carefully before turning to weight-loss medicines—especially those bought online or promoted through social media.

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has issued a strong advisory warning consumers about the dangers of purchasing weight-loss drugs from unregulated sources. According to the agency, products sold illegally via websites or social media platforms often bypass safety checks and may be fake, contaminated, incorrectly dosed, or contain powerful ingredients that are not disclosed on the label.

These risks are far from theoretical. The MHRA cautioned that such products can cause severe and sometimes life-threatening side effects, including heart complications, serious psychological effects, and dangerously low blood sugar levels. In extreme cases, misuse of unapproved medicines can lead to long-term health damage or medical emergencies.

UK Health Minister Zubir Ahmed, who is also a practising doctor, stressed that weight-loss medicines can indeed play a positive role when used correctly—but only under medical supervision. “Safe, appropriate, licensed obesity drugs can greatly benefit those with a clinical need,” he said, adding that these medicines should always be obtained from a registered pharmacy and prescribed by a qualified healthcare professional.

The MHRA has clearly advised against purchasing prescription-only medicines without a valid prescription. It also urged consumers to ensure that any medicines they buy come from registered pharmacies or authorised retailers. This is particularly important at a time when social media is flooded with advertisements promoting “quick fixes,” “miracle weight-loss solutions,” and products sold at unusually low prices—common red flags associated with illegal sellers.

Health experts note that the appeal of rapid results often clouds judgement. With influencers and online ads promising dramatic transformations in weeks, many people may overlook the serious health consequences hidden behind glossy marketing. The MHRA has therefore advised the public to be especially cautious of weight-loss products promoted on social platforms, where regulation is limited and misinformation spreads easily.

For those considering medical support for weight management, the agency recommends starting with a conversation—not a click. Individuals are encouraged to consult their general practitioner, a qualified doctor, pharmacist, or another trained healthcare professional who can assess whether weight-loss treatment is appropriate and suggest evidence-based options.

Jenn Matthissen from the MHRA’s Safety and Surveillance team emphasised that while the New Year often inspires people to focus on health, unsafe shortcuts can do more harm than good. “Buying medicines from illegal online sellers can put your health at real risk,” she said, urging people to use authorised products from legitimate sources and to seek professional medical advice.

The MHRA, an executive agency under the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care, is responsible for regulatingmedicines and medical devices to ensure they are safe and effective for public use. Its warning aligns with similar concerns raised internationally. Recently, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also cautioned against unapproved versions of certain weight-loss drugs, noting that such products do not undergo rigorous checks for safety, effectiveness, or quality. As New Year resolutions take shape, health authorities are sending a clear message: sustainable weight loss begins with informed choices, medical guidance, and patience—not risky products that promise instant results at the cost of long-term health.