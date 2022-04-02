Offer prayers to these trees and seek remedial measures!

Depending on their 'janma nakshatram', devotees perambulate the trees that dot the Nakshatra Vanam.



By offering prayers to the respective tree and lighting a lamp, they believe that their wishes get fulfilled and nakshatra dosha does not get activated.

At Simhachalam Ghosala, the garden associated with janma nakshatram offers remedies for nakshatra dosha, brings respite to the horoscopes and aids to mitigate the problems generated through such dosha (defect). Because, most failures, astrologers predict, are associated with a dosha.

Initiated, developed and maintained by Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, the vanam at Simhachalam unfolds chapters of historical significance and draws devotees from across various places.

Mainly, those suffering from nakshatra dosha can offer prayers to the trees to overcome obstacles as doshas in any horoscope can cast ill effect on a person.

Each constellation (janma naksthatram) here is epitomised by a tree and a mini lawn is developed for all the 27 stars.

Back in 2013, it was the first nakshatra vanam developed by the Devasthanam in Andhra Pradesh.

Extending up to a half-acre area, each janma nakshatram is housed in a mini block to allow the devotees to perambulate it.

According to the Vedic pandits, the vanam serves as the place to seek remedies and help prevent the doshas from getting activated.

For instance, those belonging to Jyeshta star should offer prayers to 'nallamaddi', Aslesha to 'nagakesari', Pushyam to 'raavi', Visakha to 'velaga', Anuradha to 'pogada', Punarvasu to 'veduru', Mrigasira to 'chinta', Swati to 'tellamaddi', Chitta to 'maredu', Aarudra to 'vanasandra', Rohini to 'neredu', Hasta to 'naramamidi', Krutika to 'medi', Vuttara to 'juvvi', Pubba to 'modugu', Bharani to 'vusiri', Ashwini to 'mushti', Makha to 'marri', Moola to 'vegisa', Purvashada to 'pala', Utharashada to 'panasa', Sravanam to 'tellajilledu', Dhanishta to 'jammi', Purvabadra to 'mamidi', Uttarabhadra to 'vepa', Revathi to 'vippa' and Satabhisham to 'ganuga'.

For the convenience of the devotees, a signboard has been arranged at each tree specifying the janma nakshatram, tree name in Telugu along with its scientific term.

While some perambulate once, others will extend up to 108. The astrologers say that it is imperative to spot the doshas, understand the timings when they get activated and seek remedial measures to prevent them from leaving any serious impact.

However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the vanam is closed at the moment. Soon, the Devasthanam officials say, it will be reopened.