Vivekananda school conducts health screening

Amalapuram: Giving priority to students’ wellness, Vivekananda School at Visweswarayapuram of Malikipuram mandal in Konaseema district, conducted a comprehensive dual-health screening on Friday. The initiative combined general physical health screening with school mental health screening, reflecting a holistic approach to student development.

The three-day programme was organised in collaboration with Expolarity Innovations Private Limited and the Advanced Psychological Association of India (APAI). The initiative was designed to align with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which places a strong emphasis on the emotional and psychological well-being of children alongside academic growth. A total of 300 students underwent the screening process. To ensure professional and accurate assessments, a dedicated team of 12 mental health professionals participated in the programme. The screening aimed to identify early signs of learning disabilities and mental health challenges among the students.

APAI Andhra Pradesh Vice-President PVV Vara Prasad stated that this initiative helps the school clearly understand which children require additional support. He noted that by identifying early warning signs of learning or psychological difficulties, the programme empowers teachers and parents to intervene at the right time with the necessary resources to support the child’s growth.

By integrating physical and mental health checks, the school aims to create a supportive environment where students can thrive without hidden burdens of undiagnosed health issues. Parents and faculty members lauded the initiative, noting that such screenings are essential for modern educational standards.