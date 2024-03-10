Orange economy for sustainable Border villages

Living heritage, also known as intangible cultural heritage, serves as a cornerstone for sustainable development, nurturing cultural identity and diversity. Its preservation is vital for fostering a sense of belonging and identity within communities. However, changes in various socio-economic and environmental factors often threaten the transmission of this heritage. In Bharat, where cultural diversity thrives, the preservation of living heritage presents an opportunity not only for cultural enrichment but also for economic growth. This article explores alternative livelihood solutions aimed at curbing migration in border areas by leveraging Bharat’s rich cultural legacy and promoting sustainable development.

The Hon’ Prime Minister of Bharat, has urged the youth of the country to visit vibrant villages, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange and bringing remote border villages into the national mainstream. He emphasized the development of border villages as the “first villages” in Bharat, prioritizing infrastructure, economic opportunities, and cultural preservation. He has also emphasized the active participation of villagers in the program’s success and the national importance of border villages in contributing to a stronger, self-reliant Bharat.

While inaugurating the ‘Nadabet Indo-Pak Border’ tourism project in Banaskantha, Gujarat, Hon’ Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the project will employ over 5 lakh youth within 10 years. The joint venture between the Gujarat government’s Tourism Department and the Border Security Force (BSF) offers tourists the opportunity to learn about BSF personnel and participate in various sports and recreational activities.

Harnessing Bharat’s Creative Economy:

Bharat’s creative economy stands as a formidable asset, contributing significantly to its cultural wealth and economic prosperity. Various cultural traditions, ranging from architecture to music, form the bedrock of the nation’s creative landscape, enriching its GDP. UNCTAD study indicates that the creative economy contributes around 3% to the global GDP. The creative economy is now referred to as the “Orange Economy”. It involves a blend of technology, intellectual property, and cultural inspiration.

The creative economy produces more than $2 trillion in annual revenue and supports about 50 million employment globally. Creative professions attract 88% higher salary compared to non-creative professions.

Moreover, initiatives like public-private partnerships (PPP) can unleash the potential of the creative economy, particularly by empowering local artist communities and fostering innovation-driven creative industries. However, challenges such as lack of data and the predominance of the informal sector need to be addressed to fully realize the benefits of this sector.

Challenges faced with increasing migration

Bharat faces challenges in preserving its cultural heritage due to increasing migration, which can lead to the loss of traditional values, customs, and languages. This can negatively impact Bharat’s rich cultural diversity and unique identity. To mitigate this challenge, measures such as promoting cultural education, preserving historical sites and artifacts, and implementing policies that support cultural preservation can be helpful. Bharat has undertaken initiatives like promoting classical music and dance forms, organizing cultural festivals, and establishing cultural institutions to ensure the preservation of Bharat’s cultural heritage.

Assimilation and dilution of cultural practices are significant issues in today’s globalized world. Bharat has made efforts to contribute to the universality of cultural rights by adopting mandates to safeguard cultural practices and ensure their preservation in the face of migration. These efforts include the establishment of cultural centers, promotion of cultural exchange programs, and recognition and protection of traditional cultural practices.

Language loss and its impact on cultural identity are also significant challenges. Bharat is taking steps to preserve its cultural identity amidst migration by establishing cultural centers, museums, festivals, and implementing cultural integration programs. Documenting and archiving cultural practices is crucial for preserving the rich diversity of human cultures.

Addressing Migration through Cultural Economy Promotion:

The National Statistical Office reported a 28.9% migration rate in Bharat from July 2020 to 2021, with 51.8% in rural and the rest in urban areas. The majority of migration occurred within the same state, with 92.6% of females and 65.6% of males moving within the same state. The migration rate was 87.5% within the state, with 11.8% of migrants moving to another country. In Bharat, 55% of migration occurred from rural to rural, with female migrants being the primary drivers. The number of internal migrants increased by over 45% in the decade, with intra-state migrants accounting for 86.8% of total migrants in 2011 and 83.7% in 2001. The majority of internal migrants are short-distance intra-state migrants, with a low rate of long-distance inter-state migration compared to other developing countries.

Migration rates in Bharat, particularly in rural areas, highlight the pressing need for alternative livelihood solutions. By promoting the cultural economy, communities can not only preserve their heritage but also generate sustainable economic opportunities locally. Capacity-building initiatives aimed at fostering technology-based start-ups in the arts and crafts sector can empower local artisans and mitigate migration pressures. Providing guidance, technical support, and networking opportunities are crucial steps in this endeavor.

Government Initiatives and Programs:

Government-led initiatives like the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) and the PRASAD scheme underscore the commitment to revitalize border areas through cultural and economic development. The Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) was approved by the Bharatn government on February 15, 2023, with a financial outlay of ₹4800 crore for the FY 2022-23 to 2025-26. The programme aims to improve the quality of life in select villages in 46 blocks in 19 districts near the northern border in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and UT of Ladakh. It aims to create livelihood opportunities through agriculture, horticulture, tourism, cultural heritage, skill development, entrepreneurship, co-operative societies, road connectivity, housing, village infrastructure, energy, television and telecom connectivity, and financial inclusion. Additionally, efforts to promote cultural tourism, enhance infrastructure, and celebrate local traditions are integral parts of these programs.

Border Tourism: Balancing Development and Preservation:

Border tourism holds immense potential for economic growth but requires a delicate balance between development and preservation. Initiatives like the Nadabet Indo-Pak Border tourism project in Gujarat exemplify efforts to capitalize on tourism opportunities while involving local communities. Furthermore, easing regulations and fostering trust between locals and defense personnel can unlock the full potential of border tourism, contributing to both economic prosperity and national security.

Ethnic and Cultural Tourism: Leveraging Local Experiences:

Ethnic and cultural tourism offer unique opportunities for travelers to engage with local communities and traditions. While ethnic tourism emphasizes direct interactions and authentic experiences, cultural tourism focuses on observing and appreciating cultural artifacts. Understanding the distinction between these forms of tourism is crucial for tailoring experiences that resonate with diverse tourist interests and preferences.

Promoting Sustainable Development through Intangible Cultural Heritage:

Intangible cultural heritage plays a pivotal role in sustaining communities’ well-being and fostering economic growth. By supporting initiatives that safeguard and promote intangible cultural practices, communities can not only preserve their heritage but also create economic opportunities. Initiatives like oral traditions, performing arts, and traditional craftsmanship offer avenues for income generation and cultural exchange, contributing to sustainable development and peace.A community-based approach is a comprehensive approach that extends beyond the origin of an intangible cultural heritage element, allowing external facilitators to position themselves without disrupting existing processes while safeguarding the element. This approach is grounded in communities and the complex realities within which an intangible cultural heritage element exists. It is the most effective way to recognize and sustainably safeguard an intangible cultural heritage element. There is no single model, so it is essential to engage with various communities, groups, and individuals to find feasible modalities for intangible cultural heritage safeguarding in a given context.

Conclusion:

Preserving living heritage and promoting sustainable livelihoods in border areas is essential for fostering economic growth, cultural preservation, and social cohesion. By leveraging Bharat’s rich cultural legacy, investing in local communities, and implementing supportive policies, it is possible to curtail migration and unlock the full potential of border regions. Through collaborative efforts between government, communities, and stakeholders, we can build a future where cultural diversity thrives, and sustainable development flourishes.