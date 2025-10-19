OTT watchlist: Take a look at the fresh releases this week

With festival season bringing cinematic celebrations to living rooms, major OTT platforms have lined up an exciting mix of thrillers, dramas, fantasy adventures and emotional family stories. From supernatural conspiracies to nostalgic love stories, here’s a detailed look at the latest releases across popular digital platforms.

Prime Video

Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy

Prime Video brings a gripping Telugu supernatural action thriller Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy, directed by Vamsee Krishna Malla. Featuring veteran actor Mohan Babu in a powerful role alongside Lakshmi Manchu, P. Samuthirakani and Chitra Shukla, the film interweaves political corruption with mysterious supernatural events.

The story follows a determined woman who stumbles upon a dangerous conspiracy involving powerful individuals. As she fights to expose the truth, she encounters eerie forces that threaten her life and sanity. The film blends investigative narrative with supernatural suspense and intense action sequences. Daksha is now streaming in Telugu with English subtitles.

Andondittu Kaala

Andondittu Kaala is a Kannada romantic drama filled with nostalgia and love for cinema. Directed by Keerthi Krishnappa, the film stars Vinay Rajkumar as Kumara, a simple village boy who dreams of becoming a filmmaker after being inspired by movies. The film is largely narrated through emotional flashbacks that reflect his childhood, aspirations, failures and journey of self-discovery. Rooted in realism, it explores the passion behind cinema, friendship and the innocence of youth. Now streaming on Prime Video.

Netflix

Greater Kalesh

Netflix’s Diwali special drama Greater Kalesh offers a slice-of-life entertainer set in Delhi’s posh Greater Kailash colony. Directed by Aditya Chandiok, the film stars Ahsaas Channa as Twinkle Handa, a young woman returning home for Diwali celebrations. What begins as a cheerful family reunion soon spirals into chaos as buried secrets emerge, emotional confrontations unfold and relationships are tested. The film presents a humorous yet heartwarming take on modern Indian families, generational conflicts, and rediscovering love within family bonds.

The Twits

Netflix presents a fun-filled animated musical comedy The Twits, based on Roald Dahl’s classic children’s novel. Directed by Phil Johnston, the story expands the original book and follows the wicked Mr. and Mrs. Twit, who run a twisted amusement park called Twitlandia. When the government shuts it down, the cunning couple plans to seize control of their town using a bizarre scheme involving liquid meat. Two clever orphans, Beesha and Bubsy, along with magical animal companions, rise to stop the Twits and save their town. A perfect family entertainer with adventure, humor and colorful animation.

She Walks in Darkness

She Walks in Darkness is a Spanish political thriller inspired by true events. Directed by Agustín Díaz Yanes, the film stars Susana Abaitua as Amaia, a young Spanish Civil Guard operative who goes undercover within the Basque separatist group ETA during the 1990s. Her dangerous mission takes her into France, where she must locate hidden stockpiles of deadly weapons used by militant factions. The film delivers gritty realism, tense espionage storytelling and emotional depth as Amaia faces moral dilemmas and life-threatening challenges.

ETV Win

Oka Manchi Prema Katha

Streaming exclusively on ETV Win, Oka Manchi Prema Katha is a Telugu emotional drama centered on the strained relationship between a mother and daughter. Directed by Akkineni Kutumba Rao and produced by Himansu Popuri under Sthira Productions, the film explores deep themes like family reconciliation, mental health and sacrifice.

The story revolves around Rangamani, a hardworking mother employed at a water plant, and her daughter Sujatha, a corporate professional who suffers from emotional turmoil and depression due to workplace pressure. A series of events forces them to confront their differences and rediscover their emotional bond. The movie offers a realistic portrayal of modern-day family dynamics and the significance of parental support.

ZEE5

Kishkindhapuri

ZEE5 delivers a spine-chilling supernatural thriller with Kishkindhapuri, starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran. Directed by Koushik Pegallapati and produced by Sahu Garapati, the story follows a couple, Raghav and Mythili, who run a ghost-themed tourism business. During one of their tours inside an abandoned radio station, they accidentally awaken a vengeful spirit linked to a tragic incident from the 1980s. The group becomes trapped inside the haunted building, fighting for survival as the malevolent entity unleashes terror. With gripping suspense and emotional drama, the film keeps viewers engaged till the end.

Jio Hotstar

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Horror fans are in for a thrill as Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth film in the famous Final Destination franchise, lands on JioCinema/Disney+ Hotstar. The story travels back in time to 1968, where Iris Campbell has a terrifying premonition about a restaurant tower collapsing. She manages to save herself and others, unknowingly disrupting Death’s plan. Decades later, her granddaughter becomes Death’s new target as the curse follows their bloodline. With deadly sequences and edge-of-the-seat tension, this film expands on the franchise’s mythology while staying true to its fate-driven horror theme.

How to Train Your Dragon

Audiences can also revisit the enchanting world of Vikings and dragons as the How to Train Your Dragon animated trilogy begins streaming. The franchise narrates the emotional friendship between Hiccup and his loyal dragon Toothless, delivering heartwarming storytelling with breathtaking animation. The recent live-action remake has also reignited interest in the franchise, making it a great family watch.

With an engaging variety of genres—horror, thrillers, family dramas, animated comedies and emotional storytelling—this week’s OTT lineup promises something for every kind of viewer. Whether you’re in the mood for intense suspense or feel-good cinema, these releases are sure to keep your weekend binge-worthy.