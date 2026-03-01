Paradox of change: A dialogue between past and present

‘Present Paradox,’ a solo exhibition by artist Sayam Bharath Yadav curated by Lina Vincent, reflects on the shifting landscapes of memory, livelihood, and modernity. Currently on view at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, the exhibition captures the tension between rural heritage and rapid urban transformation. Born into an agrarian family and raised in a dairy-farming environment, Bharath’s early works were rooted in images of buffaloes, bulls, thatched homes, ploughs, and traditional milk cans. A graduate of Sri Venkateswara College of Fine Arts and SN School of Fine Arts, he now moves beyond pure rural documentation to explore the evolving realities of contemporary life. This new series marks a deliberate shift. While vestiges of pastoral imagery remain, they are layered with elements of urbanization—concrete forms, modern design sensibilities, and a striking palette that blends bright Indian tones with muted European shades. Installations crafted from fragments of bullock carts and ploughs symbolize fading agrarian tools displaced by expanding cityscapes. The works quietly question how modernisation reshapes both environment and identity.

The recurring image of the traditional milk can stand as a metaphor for change. Once central to daily life, it is now replaced by plastic milk sachets, signaling not just a cultural shift but also environmental concerns tied to packaging and consumption. Through natural pigments, charcoal textures, and mixed media on Japanese paper, Bharath juxtaposes organic materials with contemporary forms.

Ultimately, ‘Present Paradox’ is not a rejection of change but a meditation on it. The exhibition acknowledges that transformation is inevitable, yet insists on remembering the roots that sustain progress.