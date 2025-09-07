Parag Tyagi dedicates social media to late wife Shefali Jariwala’s Foundation

Actor Parag Tyagi has announced that his social media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube, will now serve as a tribute to his late wife Shefali Jariwala and her philanthropic dream. All promotions and proceeds generated through these accounts will directly support the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation, an initiative launched in her memory.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Parag wrote: “Coming very soon with Pari’s channel on YouTube. My Instagram and YouTube is dedicated to her and for her foundation #shefalijariwalarisefoundation. Any promotion and monetary coming from these are going to my Pari’s foundation.”

He added, “We are so overwhelmed with all your love and blessings. Just keep loving us so we can fulfill her dream together. Love you all from us — me, Pari, and Simba.”

Shefali Jariwala,best remembered for her iconic 2002 music video ‘KaantaLaga’, passed away on June 27, 2025, following a sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 42. Despite being rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital, she was declared dead on arrival.

Parag formally announced the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation on August 19, focusing on children’s welfare and education. Sharing a heartfelt video, he celebrated the addition of new children to the initiative, writing: “Congratulations DostonNavya, Kavya, Ishan &Inaya… few more drops in the ocean of #shefalijariwalarisefoundation.”

Shefali’s journey extended beyond ‘KaantaLaga’. She appeared in Salman Khan’s MujhseShaadiKarogi, the web series Baby Come Naa, and reality shows like Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye, and Bigg Boss 13. Her legacy now lives on through Parag’s efforts to fulfill her dream of uplifting underprivileged children.