Passion For Art

After completing their studies many art students move away towards a career path as a teacher in school/college or the corporate world of design/animation. Ten such passionate Artists decided to come together for a group show titled ‘Manage Cheddam’at Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Madhapur with a desire to continue professional art work and bring it before the connoisseurs of art.

Goutham Vavilala, Harirathan Shinde, Srinivas Tingeerkar, Vasudev Rao, Jaya Prakash Vavilala, Santosh Kotagiri, Ramakrishna Kongalla, Rajarao Ballem, Shekar Shinde and M G Pasha exhibited their works of paintings, prints, installations and sculptures.Srinivas Tingeerkar completed his MFA in printmaking from the University of Hyderabad. He has had extensive experience in coordinating many National and International print making camps at Hyderabad and was selected for Art Residency in New Delhi. In the present mixed media series, a ‘mini house’ is a constant companion in each of the paintings while the miniature objects around it keep changing conveying a message of meditation, contradiction or confrontation. Brothers Shekar and Harirathan Shinde were trained at the Sri Venkateshwara College of Fine Arts and exhibited their print works.Shekar Shinde has depicted the stark realities of life i.e. nature as against machine and innocence as against technology.Harirathan exhibited monochrome prints keeping away the clutter of colors, bringing in the play of black and white.Jaya Prakash and his son Gautham proved that art is in the bloodline. While Jaya Prakash exhibited ceramic works, Gautham created a series of pottery having mini pieces interwoven in each of the finished product.

Vasudev Rao made the Terracota works and paper pulp work bring in the true spirit of India which comes from the rustic interiors of its villages. Raja Rao brings in the architecturalmotifs, forgotten scrolls and various domestic objects in his drawings. Mohammad Gous Pasha from the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts College sculpted ‘Heads’ which were cast in Aluminum and Brass. The question mark eyes with slanted nose in stillness brings in the modern helpless unspoken face. Ramakrishna Kongalla studied Industrial design from the National Institute of Design at Ahmedabad and his etching series which show the encroachment of digital gadgets into our daily life. Santosh Kotagiri has evolved his own style of vibrant colors with the subject of sensuality and nature in a dreamland world.