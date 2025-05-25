Psoriasis patients may require more than skin treatment, finds study

A new study highlights a significant medical concern for individuals suffering from psoriasis, revealing that even when skin symptoms are well-managed with biologic therapies, many patients continue to experience systemic inflammation. This lingering inflammation may increase the risk of serious health issues including obesity, cardiovascular disease, and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

Published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, the study examined 209 psoriasis patients from three different countries — the United States, Spain, and Sweden — all of whom had achieved clear or mild skin symptoms with stable biologic treatment. Despite their apparent dermatological improvement, 36.3% of participants still exhibited measurable systemic inflammation.

“Despite excellent control of skin disease, a substantial percentage of psoriasis patients demonstrate residual systemic inflammation,” explained Dr. Joel M. Gelfand from the Department of Dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. “These findings emphasise that just treating the skin signs of psoriatic disease is not sufficient, and patients often need additional approaches to lowering systemic inflammation.”

The researchers found that this residual inflammation was particularly associated with high body mass index (BMI), increased baseline systemic inflammation, the presence of MASLD, and greater adipose tissue. These findings suggest a strong link between metabolic dysfunction and lingering inflammatory responses in psoriasis patients.

Lead investigator Dr. Álvaro González-Cantero of Hospital Universitario Ramón y Cajal in Spain said the study reveals “a critical unmet need to address the systemic inflammatory burden beyond skin symptoms in psoriasis,” urging healthcare professionals to consider more holistic treatment plans. The study calls for more intensive cardiovascular risk assessments for psoriasis patients, including closer monitoring of high-sensitivity C-reactive protein levels and liver health indicators. Researchers also advocate for lifestyle interventions such as weight management and dietary changes, which could improve long-term outcomes and reduce risks of associated diseases. This new perspective on psoriasis may pave the way for future research and therapeutic strategies that aim not only to control skin symptoms but also to mitigate the broader health impacts of this chronic inflammatory disease. Further studies are being encouraged to validate these findings and guide the development of comprehensive care models for psoriasis patients.