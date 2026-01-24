Telangana aims to make one crore women millionaires

Hanumakonda: In a major push for women’s empowerment, the Congress-led government has set an ambitious target to make one crore women financially independent and self-reliant. Speaking at Palakurthi on Friday, minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare Dansari Anasuya Seethakka emphasised that women’s welfare remains the government’s primary objective.

The minister, accompanied by Palakurthi MLA Yashaswini Reddy and Jangaon District Collector Rizwan Basha Shaik, inaugurated the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Function Hall and visited stalls organised under the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) as part of the Indira Mahila Shakti Programme. Addressing the gathering, she highlighted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision is encapsulated in the slogan, “Women’s progress is Telangana’s progress.”

She urged all women to join self-help groups (SHGs), take up entrepreneurial activities, and become economically strong pillars for their families. The minister also outlined how women’s groups have been entrusted with responsibilities such as stitching school uniforms, managing paddy procurement centres, and overseeing operations of RTC electric buses, solar plants and petrol bunks.

Seethakka further detailed the government’s welfare initiatives, including the provision of Rs 40,000 crore in interest-free loans, allocation of Indiramma Houses in women’s names, insurance coverage of Rs 10 lakh in case of accidental death and Rs 2 lakh under loan insurance. Special initiatives such as distributing handloom sarees woven by Sircilla artisans were also highlighted to support women-led enterprises.

The minister called upon families to educate daughters without fear and ensure they grow into independent professionals, stressing that a family prospers when women are empowered. Palakurthi MLA Yashaswini Reddy reiterated the government’s focus on women’s economic development, stating that significant efforts have been made to enable women to excel in business and entrepreneurship.