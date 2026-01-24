Thousands throng Janpahad Saidulu Urs

Palakeedu (Suryapet): Devotees gathered in huge numbers for the Janpahad Saidanna Urs. On Friday, the sacred Gandhothsavam was celebrated in a grand manner. Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy participated in the Urs celebrations along with MLC Ketavath Shankar Naik.

On this occasion, officials, leaders and the public gave a warm and grand welcome to the Minister at the house of Mujawar Jani. Under the supervision of the Wakf Board, the sacred sandalwood paste (gandham) brought from Hyderabad was handed over to Uttam at Jani’s house. Following tradition, the Minister carried the sacred sandalwood vessel and took it to the nearby Chandal Khana.

There, Muslim religious elders performed special prayers amid the accompaniment of traditional musical instruments and the devotional Qawwalis sung by fakirs. After the prayers, the sacred sandalwood was placed on a specially decorated horse and the procession began.

As a large number of devotees arrived for the Gandhothsavam, the surroundings of the dargah were packed. To prevent any stampede or jostling during the sandalwood procession, rope-party personnel arranged tight security. The procession passed through the streets of Janpahad, Kalmet Thanda, and Cheruvu Thanda villages before the sacred sandalwood was finally taken to the dargah.

When the sandalwood reached the dargah, darshan for devotees was stopped for about 30 minutes. The sacred sandalwood was offered at the Baba’s samadhis, and after special prayers were performed, devotees were again allowed to have darshan. As some devotees tried to touch the sacred sandalwood, there was minor pushing and jostling, following which the police regulated and controlled the crowd.

It is estimated that around one lakh devotees visited the dargah during the celebrations. Devotees arrived in large numbers not only from the Telugu states but also from other regions, mostly in their own vehicles, to take part in the Urs festivities.