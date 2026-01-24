Seetha Dayakar Reddy calls for stronger awareness on child rights

Karimnagar: Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Seetha Dayakar Reddy emphasised the urgent need to create widespread public awareness on children’s rights and related laws during her visit to Karimnagar district on Friday. She also recommended that child rights be made a mandatory part of Sarpanch training programmes.

Alongside Commission members Marripalli Chandana, B. Aparna, Gogula Saritha, Premalatha Agarwal and B. Vachan Kumar, Mrs Reddy inspected several child welfare and healthcare facilities, including the children’s ward, NICU and mother-and-child counselling centre at the Government General Hospital. The team also attended a meeting at the Chinthakunta Anganwadi Centre and visited the Sakhi Centre, Kasturiba Gandhi Girls’ School in Saptagiri Colony, Government Schools for the Blind and Deaf, Chintakunta Zilla Parishad High School and the Minority Welfare School in Rekurthi.

Later, the Commission members met District Collector Pamela Satpathy and Additional Collector Ashwini Tanaji Wakade at the Collectorate. During the review, Mrs Reddy suggested examining the feasibility of establishing a mother’s milk bank at the mother-and-child care centre and called for steps to ensure that students at ashram schools for the blind and deaf receive disability pensions directly at the schools.

She welcomed the increase in institutional deliveries at government hospitals while urging efforts to reduce caesarean section rates. Officials were also directed to organise road safety awareness programmes in all schools.

With summer approaching, she stressed the importance of uninterrupted power supply at all Anganwadi centres and the implementation of mosquito control measures in schools, Anganwadis, and hostels. She appreciated the special classes being conducted for children of migrant workers and asked officials to identify and enrol more such students.

Seetha Dayakar Reddy further instructed officials to raise awareness about legal adoption procedures and educate beneficiaries at the Sakhi Centre on women’s rights laws. She reiterated that child rights laws should be part of Sarpanch training, suggesting the involvement of Child Rights Protection Committee members in these sessions.

The meeting was attended by CWC Chairperson Dhanalakshmi, District Welfare Officer Saraswati, DCPO Parveen, Education Department Coordinator Ashok Reddy, Childline Coordinator Sampath, DHEW Coordinator Srilatha and Sakhi Administrator Lakshmi.