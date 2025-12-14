Ramagiri Khilla: Where mythology, heritage and nature converge in Telangana

Hidden amid the rugged landscapes of Peddapalli district stands Ramagiri Khilla, a centuries-old fort where history, spirituality and natural beauty come together to create a truly immersive travel experience. For those longing to explore a destination that offers adventure, mythology and breathtaking scenery, this ancient fort—once the pride of multiple dynasties—still stands tall with stories etched into every rock.

A Sacred Hill Steeped in Legend

Ramagiri Khilla is not just another historical structure; it is a place soaked in mythology. Local lore recounts that Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman camped on this hill during their exile. Because of this divine association, the fort has long been revered as a sacred site. Puranic accounts say Lord Rama installed a Shiva Lingam and performed penance atop the hill, giving rise to the spiritual aura that continues to attract pilgrims.

Visitors today can see the footprints of Lord Rama, the natural pool where Sita is said to have bathed, and a statue of Anjaneya, reminding travellers of the sacred episodes believed to have unfolded here. An idol of Nandi sits majestically atop the fort, alongside idols of Sita and Hanuman. A large cavern believed to have sheltered nearly 1,000 people during Rama’s stay adds further mystique to the site.

Nature’s Abundance and Herbal Wealth

Besides its mythological significance, Ramagiri Khilla is blessed with an abundance of natural beauty. The hill is surrounded by streams, rocky cliffs, small waterfalls and lush greenery. What makes this fort truly unique is its collection of over 200 varieties of medicinal herbs. Ancient healers considered it a natural pharmacy, and this reputation still stands today. Every Shravana Masam, Ayurvedic doctors from across India visit the hill to gather valuable herbs believed to have healing properties. This rare botanical wealth makes Ramagiri a hub of traditional medicine even in modern times.

A Timeline Carved Through Dynasties

The historical significance of Ramagiri is just as rich as its spiritual heritage. Excavations in nearby Peddabonkur and Gunjapadugu reveal that the region thrived under the Mauryan Empire, particularly during the reigns of Chandragupta, Bindusara and Ashoka. Later, in 1158 AD, the fort came under the control of the famed Kakatiyas, known for their mastery in sculptural art and stone architecture. They developed Ramagiri Durgam extensively, adding intricate carvings and fortified structures.

Over the centuries, the fort passed through numerous rulers—

• Prataparudra until 1195,

• The Gurijala Kammas and Musunuri Kammarajas,

• The celebrated reign of Gurijala Muppabhupati, who made Ramagiri his capital, with poet Madiki Singana adorning his court,

• The Bahmani Sultans, who seized the fort in 1442,

• The Mughals, who took over in 1595,

• The Golconda Nawabs, who assumed control in 1606.

Once protected by 40 massive cannons, the fort now has only one surviving piece, a silent symbol of its military heritage.

Within the inner fort, travellers can explore ruins of Salukota, Sinhala Kota, Jangekota, Prataparudra Kota, horse stables, elephant sheds, Mughal halls, ancient wells and secret passages—each offering a glimpse into how life once thrived behind these stone walls.

Village Names That Echo the Past

The areas surrounding Ramagiri still retain the names given centuries ago. Ratnapur recalls the gemstone markets once held there, Begumpet is named after a noblewoman’s residence, while Lakkaram honours poet Potana’s mother, Lakkamamba. Shukravaram Peta and Adivarampet continue to reflect the markets that once convened on Fridays and Sundays. These names, unchanged through generations, act as living fragments of history.

A Heritage Treasure Under Threat

Despite its remarkable significance, Ramagiri Khilla suffers from neglect. Weathered structures and fading carvings reveal the toll of time and the absence of systematic conservation. While the State Government had allocated over ₹5 crore for its development earlier, much remains to be implemented. Local residents remember former Minister Vidyasagar Rao’s promise to develop Ramagiri as a major tourist centre—a promise yet to see fulfilment.

Renewed Hope for the Future

There is renewed optimism, however. In January, Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu met Union Minister of Culture & Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, seeking funds for the proposed ‘Kaleshwaram–Manthani–Ramagiri’ tourism corridor. With Godavari Pushkaralu arriving in 2027, this corridor has immense potential to bring Ramagiri back into prominence.

Reaching Ramagiri Khilla

The journey to the fort is an adventure in itself:

• 58 km from Karimnagar, on the way to Manthani and Kaleswaram

• From Begumpet village, visitors must trek 16 km uphill to reach the fort

• Travellers arriving by rail can alight at Peddapalli Station and proceed by road

A Call to Preserve a Living Legacy

Ramagiri Khilla is more than a historical site—it is a fusion of mythology, architecture, natural healing and cultural continuity. To explore its hilltop views, sacred relics and age-old structures is to step into a living museum. As visitors continue to find their way to this majestic site, the need to preserve its legacy becomes urgent.

For travellers seeking a destination wrapped in legend and timeless beauty, Ramagiri Khilla stands as a majestic reminder of Telangana’s glorious past—waiting to be rediscovered.