Reflecting on success of Sunday brunches in Hyderabad

A portmanteau (breakfast and lunch) originated in the foreign land has never been ‘just a trend.’ Brunch, a culture of the Westerners, has been adapted over a decade as an ideal choice for a Sunday gathering, be it with friends or family, across metros of India. Restaurants to high-end luxury hotels, options are abundant in Hyderabad for indulging in a sumptuous holiday brunch.

Concept-based brunches offered by high-end restaurants are attracting Hyderabadi’s. What better way to unwind after having worked for long weeks, says Executive Chef of The Park Hyderabad Satya Pandari. Aqua, a pool side lounge and Verandah, the restaurant presents the perfect space to de-stress. A spread of over 180 dishes has been curated ranging from Japanese Sushi to regional Tatte Idli. Under global, the brunch has select cuisines of Western, Japanese, European, Asian and Chinese, under regional select dishes from Kashmir to Gujarat are included, while local includes Tatte Idli, Ragi Sangatti, Boti Curry, Bheja fry and many others. The availability of the line-up here is mostly cyclical.

Speaking to Hans India, Pandari said, “Seafood is going to be the highlight for this month. Under seafood we have taken up crab promotion. Crab meat is flavoured in different ways, be it the Asian touch, Hyderabadi, Andhra style or North Indian. 10 to 12 varieties of Indian and international spices are used as rubs. All our brunches are created around unique concepts. Last Sunday the theme was designed around vintage cars. In April month the concept will revolve around summer.”

The Park Hyderabad has planned brunch specials for upcoming Ugadi and Ramzan festival. The Executive Chef informed that by end of April one of the brunch concept has been designed to highlight grandmother’s authentic cuisines, for which Pandari is in the process of finding expert chefs.

He said, “I plan a month ahead on the theme or concept that will be carried. This helps us design the menu. We hold internal discussions collect inputs from the team and then finalise on the dishes. Seasonal specials have been our hot sellers. Last month we had a live counter assigned for making custard apple Ice Cream, the upcoming signature will revolve around mangoes.”

10 live stations, 20 bread varieties from across the globe, a special kid zone, 25 international and Indian desserts, a carving station, a DIY salad counter, Mediterranean dishes, home-made pasta and Mongolian noodle counter, and among the 180 others is the unmissable Hyderabadi biryanis. The lavishness and extravaganza of buffets at brunches is a magnet for the Sunday lazy folks and a ritual for the socializers.