Sattvik Thali – Food of the Gods

At Taj Krishna’s all-day dining restaurant, Encounters, this festive season is marked by more than just celebration – it is a return to simplicity, purity, and the soulfulness of tradition. From 22nd September to 1st October 2025, the hotel is presenting the Sattvik Thali, a specially curated spread that aligns with the principles of Sattvik food – a cuisine that nourishes not just the body but also calms the mind and uplifts the spirit.

Designed as an ode to timeless traditions, this thali is more than a festive platter; it is an invitation to celebrate togetherness and embrace heritage. For those observing Navaratri or simply seeking a wholesome meal, the Sattvik Thali blends balance, flavour, and festive indulgence seamlessly.

The experience begins with a refreshing welcome drink – coconut water served in a champagne flute with ruby-red pomegranate seeds at the bottom. Pretty to look at and light on the palate, it sets the tone for what follows. A sweet lassi, topped with almond slivers, offers another layer of indulgence – creamy, filling, and festive.

The starters include Aloo Sabudane ki Tikki, crisp potato dumplings studded with sago. While the tikki itself was excellent – golden and crunchy – it was paired with a coconut chutney that felt a little mismatched. A mint-coriander or tangy tomato chutney might have worked better. Alongside came Shakarkandi ki Chaat – a tangy, spicy preparation of sweet potato that was simple and familiar.

The main course is a medley of wholesome festive favourites. Sabudana Khichdi stood out with its nutty bite of tapioca pearls, crunchy peanuts, and a bright splash of lemon. Lauki ki Subzi, flavoured with cumin, offered light comfort, while Chokki Patta Gobi carried hints of a South Indian-style poriyal with its subtle tempering and lemony finish. Aloo Puneri added a coastal touch, with coconut and green chilli enhancing the humble potato. The Kaddu ki Subzi, spiced with caraway seeds, was mild yet flavourful, while the Singhara ki Subzi – a water chestnut preparation – was refreshingly new and home-style.

The breads – Kuttu ki Poori and Singhara ki Poori – were crisp, gluten-free, and hearty. Heavier than regular pooris, providing sustenance that could carry one through the day. A crisp sago papad and a cooling kheera raita completed the spread. No festive meal is complete without desserts, and here the Sattvik Thali truly shines.

The Sabudana Kheer, creamy with just the right sweetness, was satisfying, but the crown jewel wasthe Badam Halwa – rich, decadent, and utterly irresistible. A platter of fresh seasonal fruit balanced the indulgence with colour and freshness.

Behind this thoughtful curation is Chef Gopi, Junior Sous Chef at Taj Krishna, who has been with the property for two years and in the culinary industry for over seven. Having worked across reputed establishments, he has perfected the art of bespoke menus. Speaking about the concept, he shares:

“The centrepiece of this culinary celebration is the Sattvik Thali, a thoughtfully curated selection of dishes prepared without onion or garlic, using only ingredients permissible during the fast. This isn’t just a meal; it is a spiritual and festive experience designed for every member of the family. The thali serves as a beautiful way to connect with our traditions and share a moment of pure, flavourful joy.”

His words resonate deeply, for sharing this thali with loved ones during the Navaratri season makes it even more meaningful. The Sattvik Thali at Encounters isn’t just about food; it is about creating a memory steeped in tradition, warmth, and divine simplicity.