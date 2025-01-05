Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share glimpses of their Maldives getaway

Power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently gave their fans a peek into their serene vacation in the Maldives, as they enjoy some quality family time in the idyllic island paradise. The actor and his wife, along with their children Misha and Zain, arrived a few days ago to ring in the New Year, making the most of their relaxing getaway.

Mira Rajput took to social media to share a beautiful romantic moment with her husband. Posting a picture of the two holding hands on a pristine beach, she captioned it, “Come away with me.” In the snapshot, Shahid, looking every bit the heartthrob, is seen shirtless, holding Mira’s hand as they bask in the tropical vibes of the Maldives.

Alongside this intimate moment, Mira also shared a glimpse of their culinary adventures on the island. She posted a picture of a pizza and cheekily captioned it, “No cheating. Share the most recent food photo from your camera roll,” inviting her followers to join in the fun.

Shahid also joined in the social media fun, posting an image on his Instagram Stories that captures the essence of his vacation. In the photo, the actor, sporting a rugged beard, is seen shirtless, embracing the relaxed vibe of the tropical getaway.

Mira took a more re flective approach earlier by sharing a heartfelt video that encapsulated some of her most cherished moments from 2024. The video featured her husband Shahid, their kids Misha and Zain, and even her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. From radiant moments with Shahid to fun family outings and playful interactions with the children, the video painted a picture of love, laughter, and togetherness.

In her post, Mira shared a touching caption, writing, “2024 was the year for new beginnings, family & a dream. 2025, I’m ready to fly.” The emotional message resonated with many of her followers, as she prepared to step into the new year with excitement and hope.

On the professional front, Shahid thrilled his fans by unveiling a striking poster for his highly anticipated film Deva. Released on New Year’s Day, the poster shows Shahid in a rugged, intense look, hinting at the gripping role he will play in the movie. Captioning the poster with, “Lock n’ Load #DEVA See you in cinemas on 31st January 2025!”, Shahid created even more buzz around the project, which is set to hit theaters later this month.

As the Kapoor family continues to enjoy their Maldivian escape, fans eagerly await more updates from the couple, both personal and professional, as they embark on a new year filled with love, adventure, and exciting new beginnings.