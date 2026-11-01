Showcasing the synthesis of the East and the West

Dr S V Rama Rao is an abstract painter, poet and writer of international fame who has been feted by the world for his unique ‘hybrid offspring language’ – a beautiful literary-artistic confluence, as the foreword by political leader Mandali Buddha Prasad puts it aptly. ‘The Inner Labryinths’ released by Aria University, California is a carefully done piece of work, with the Telugu poems translated by Ambika Ananth and P Sri Rama Murthy. Prasad puts it succinctly in his message: ‘The result of the intellectual labour of these wonderful litterateurs.’

Appreciated by late President, A P J Abdul Kalam, a man of immense creative faculties for attaining a stature rivalling that of artist Picasso within two years of his arriving in London and studying abstract art over seven decades ago, Rama Rao is a Padma Shri recipient from the Government of India in 2001, after having wowed the world from the 1960s for his intellect, educational endeavours and also as an artist of repute.

Spread over 90 pages, the book is tastefully designed and the translators have picked up 24 select poems of Dr Rama Rao which are carried both in the original language and the translated one. In one of his poems ‘The Impossible Homecoming’ the poet touches the eternal dilemma of the non-resident Indian who at times has to admit, as his translated verse says: ‘How can I dream of going back to the place I know was my own, Now desolate and barren of everything I can call mine, Come to that even the country I now live is not mine either.

I belong nowhere! Who to share my silent agony with?’

A glance at the poems and its categories reveals the poet’s range of thoughts and also the translator duo who have applied their own criteria to select his creative works.

Over a dozen cherrypicked paintings of Dr Rama Rao also adds colourful and intellectual value to this book.