Siddha Walk: Benefits of ancient walking system

The Siddha Walk – known with other synonymous names such as 'The Eight Walk', The 'Infinity Walk'. When repeated by its practitioner over a period of summoned time, one can achieve perfection in its practices and in reaping its innumerable yogic and spiritual benefits too. Perfect practices, then, can show to mankind the true path of their origins - devoid of all the material layers we may have acquired onto our spirit in this material world.



Siddha Walk – an ancient Yogic practice, inherited from the great Sages of The Maha Himalayas – their secret technique to tap their innermost powers and attain the pinnacle of their intellectual potential.

Physical benefits



The Siddha walk or the Yogic walk is an ancient practice known to heal many diseases and also improve the mental and spiritual well-being of the practitioner. This practice unlocks our ability to find solutions and cures for any kind of disease, illness, and sickness that ails mankind.

For those who have deficiency of vitamin d in their body it is recommended to practice Siddha walk early in the morning. When you do this consistently for 3 weeks you will already be able to see the benefits and an improvement in your vitamin d levels. Walking in sunlight ensures absorption of good amount of vitamin D an essential element for the immune system. Siddha walk helps you to increase the levels of Vitamin D in your body as you spend quality time with sun to build your energies. Circulatory system is improved which allows the blood flow to each and every organ of the body thereby nourishing them. Early morning walk in the fresh environment keeps our respiratory system healthy.

Barefoot walk works on the sensory nervous system with pressure points being pressed upon. It improves strength and flexibility of the muscles and ligaments of the foot. Barefoot walk on grass helps improve eyesight too. Additionally, as you concentrate on the 8 shape, your focus and eyesight improves. It can cure various lifestyle diseases such as Heart diseases, kidney issues, insomnia, nervous debility, colitis, piles, sinusitis, asthma related issues, gall bladder stones, thyroid imbalance, Blood pressure, diabetes, migraine, epilepsy, depression, paralysis, disc prolapsed, sciatica spondylitis are benefited from Siddha Walk.

• Removes anxiety, anger and irritability.

• It acts as a stress reliever.

• This walk helps you to increase your energy levels to build your body strength and flexibility levels.

• It balances your nervous system.

• Improves both posture and coordination, strengthens the legs, back, arms and shoulders.

• When you walk your whole body needs to be engaged and you build more body awareness on all the organs of your body

• It Stimulates all your internal organs and increases your IMMUNITY

• The walk helps you build your brain for new skills.

• This walk helps in relieving stuffy or blocked nose and strengthens your respiratory system

• It calms the mind.

• Aids in the process of digestion.

• Aids in relieving headaches and soothes arthritis or stiffness of joint pain.

• Tones the abdominal pelvic organs.

• Stretches the spine and brings flexibility and gives strength to your whole body.

• Tones the overall body muscles; strengthens the core muscles.

• Opens the chest and lungs.

• Helps in relieving back pain.

• The walk helps build stamina and strength.

• Helps in balancing blood sugar levels and blood pressure (with regular sincere practice.)

• Hearing power is improved.

• Balances Your body especially with Shoulder, neck, back, lumbar, knee, heels, cervical and lumbar regions.

• Useful in relieving headache, fatigue and insomnia

• It helps connect with nature and evolves the relation with environment around.



• Moving in the pattern 8 makes a person a container to receive the nectar making one eligible for higher powers.

• A practitioner is benefitted by positivity, prosperity, abundance and good health.

• It will help disconnect from trivial and negative situations and prepare for a bigger purpose.

• The walk changes the pattern. Will give a universal perception thus enhancing our level of perception.

Spiritual benefits



With this walk you gain divine energy which is needed to overcome the suffering of human. This heals any kind of problem in body and mind because of karma (What I did today /yesterday or 10 years back). It stimulates your energies to help you gain more confidence, and you are better coordinated in life. This helps in activating your energy centres.

• Direction to life comes from Siddha Walk

• It helps you to develop your body's awareness levels and helps in improving concentration.

• It balances your energies and your rhythm.

• Balance the menstrual cycles.

• The intake of oxygen while doing this walk helps in energising the body.

• Siddha walk will make you eligible for higher powers as it will change your patterns and you will get universal perception

• Ultimate goal is to understand the phenomenon of life.