Spending vacation on a beach is really a bliss

Velocity MR, a market research and analysis company, recently conducted a pan-India study to understand the year-end travel plans of Indians. The national survey was conducted among a sample size of 2,100 respondents and covered prominent Indian cities including Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chennai.



The study reveals that 51 per cent of respondents prefer beach locations like Goa, Pondicherry, Gokarna, Kovalam, etc, for their year-end holiday, followed by North India locations like Kashmir, Ladakh, Shimla, etc. 25 per cent revealed that they prefer Indigo flights for their year-end vacation. The study also showed that 60 per cent consider weather as the key factor when planning a holiday. Velocity MR surveyed for a third year in succession to understand shifting trends in this segment.

Highlights of the study:

51% of the respondents prefer beaches for their year-end vacation.

8% of people within India would prefer going to specialized year end events like Rann Utsav, wherein 20% would prefer attending other events like Sunburn Festival Goa, Hot Air Balloon Festival, Winter Festivals

About one fourth of people who plan to travel within India prefer Indigo flights followed by Air India and Spice Jet

34% people used MakeMyTrip to book flight tickets followed by Goibibo (23%), Yatra (22%) and Cleartrip (21%)

Online websites and the smart phone apps are the most preferred source for booking an accommodation for the year-end holiday

Typically seen people would prefer Google maps and apps like TripAdvisor and Uber as guidance for local travelling.

Card payments and UPI or wallet transactions are the most preferred apps for payments

Shopping, Nightlife, Resorts/leisure are the key experiences that people seek outside India

Peaceful and less crowded places are more important when choosing a destination within India

60% consider weather as the key factor when planning a holiday

Majority prefer to travel with along with their friends/family or partner/spouse irrespective of travelling within or outside India

Travelling solo is least preferred at least for the year-end holiday

On an average person travelling within India would spend an average of INR 55K whereas a person travelling outside India would spend an average INR 92K.

People planning a trip outside India consider places where they can enjoy luxurious experiences, spend quality time with family and they are a mindful of travel restrictions when visiting unknown places

Shopping, Nightlife, Resorts/leisure are the key experiences that people seek outside India