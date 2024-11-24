Subtle Ideas in A Poetic Manner

“Violets and Wounds” is a compilation of creative pieces by an eminent author Ambika Ananth .The blurb of the book by - Dr Lakshmi Bandlamudi, City University of New York, USA, gives a most pithy yet powerful assessment of the book - Here is how it goes - “ How does one detect time honored values in a rapidly changing society? In a city like Bangalore that stands as an emblem of globalization, beckoning one and all to the digital world only to hear louder echoes of their own voices and consume shared knowledge, it is easy to lose track of our shared values and become numb to human touch. It takes a talented writer like Ambika Ananth to refract multiple dimensions of city life - the mundane, the horrible and the beguiling - to open doors to the imaginative horizons of human experiences. Violets and Wounds is a string of thoughtful pearls brought from the depths of the soul by a masterful prose stylist. Ideas, values and human emotions turn poetic as they travel from the interior private world of Ambika Ananth to the foreground and the reader becomes part of this journey.”

Yes, one can find in her writings, an ever-growing sense of wonder about the world around- she sees it as a peace-loving soul once and as a questioning spirit once.

“A writer, is someone who pays attention to the world “goes a saying, true to the maxim, Ambika cuts, clothes and tailors her ideas to suit the contemporary practical thought, to delight, to instruct, to ponder or grieve over incorrigible atrocities that prevail around. For example, her piece on a deserted mother titled “An aching memory”, her expression of anguish in “Woman v/s Woman”, her message to children of old parents in “Supporting Pillars” - there are many such absorbing stories in this lovely collection. Ambika’s social conscientious outlook brings out very pertinent writing on issues like “Student suicide syndrome”, “Ragging- an anathema” Rape- a heinous crime” and few more significant ones.

Great questions yield great answers - when love is questioned in any form, the answers flow out with veracity and authority - we can find that in the write ups titled - “A voice of moderation”, “Effective Antidote” “Epitome of love” etc.

Ambika expresses her ideas in poetic manner even though what she wrote is in prose - that’s a mark of a writer who is a natural poet at heart. Her pieces on nature reflect that in the truest sense.

Few of the titles of her stories are powerful and uplifting the spirit and they convey equally powerful stories too. For example - the very opening anecdotal write-up is titled “Candles melt when aglow”, and to quote few more titles for example - “Inner process of Kindness”, “Lamps of life’s dusk”, “Springboards to fame” etc

“The sketches of existence and soul-truths in this book have been penned by Ambika based in the ever-booming city of Bangalore, but it is mostly true of all of India and will have resonance even in other societies. The experiences of the author and the responses will show young Indians, those who will make tomorrow’s India, how we may possibly live ethically and how we can champion genuine love in an ever-increasing intolerant society.”