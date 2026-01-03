Coalition govt repeating old falsehoods, avers CPM

Vijayawada: CPM strongly criticised the coalition government for what it termed as a continuation of “old lies and deceptive propaganda” in the name of a power sector “true-down,” alleging that electricity consumers continue to bear a massive financial burden. Addressing a press conference at the CPM district office here on Wednesday, CPM state secretariat member Ch Babu Rao, along with state committee member and city secretary Donepudi Kasinath, accused the government of misleading the public and evading accountability.

Babu Rao said that for the period 2019–2024, power distribution companies proposed an additional Rs 12,771 crore as true-up charges to the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC).

Of this, the commission rejected Rs 8,274 crore (64 per cent), terming them incorrect calculations, and permitted recovery of only Rs 4,497 crore. While the coalition government announced that it would bear this amount without passing the burden onto consumers, CPM alleged that the government was simultaneously imposing multiple charges in other forms.

He said the government’s claim that it carried out a historic “true-down” was “shameful,” as electricity consumers have already been burdened with nearly Rs 24,000 crore in the last 18 months through various charges.

The government has ordered collection of Rs 15,485 crore as fuel and power purchase cost adjustment (FPPCA) for 2022–23 and 2023–24, including additional monthly charges of 40 paise per unit, which continue even now. Babu Rao alleged that during 2019–2024, consumers paid electricity tariffs fixed by the government for five years, yet additional adjustment charges were imposed repeatedly.

The CPM leader demanded the immediate withdrawal of additional adjustment charges, cancellation of monthly 40 paise per unit collections, a halt to prepaid smart meters, and refund of excess electricity duty collected in violation of court orders. He also called for a complete abolition of the true-up system, under which consumers are repeatedly charged for past electricity usage.

Declaring that CPM is ready for an open public debate on the “true-down fraud,” Babu Rao questioned whether the energy minister would agree to such a discussion. He affirmed that CPM would continue its struggle in the New Year against electricity burdens and smart meters, urging people to join the movement to protect their rights.