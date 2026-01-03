Revenue clinics for speedy resolution of grievances

Vijayawada: To ensure fast and quality resolution of revenue-related grievances in accordance with the State government guidelines, Revenue Clinics are being established in the district, said district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha. He stated the initiative is aimed at resolving public complaints efficiently with empathy, clarity and transparency.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Collector informed that Revenue Clinics will be conducted every Monday at the district Collectorate. Tahsildars, Revenue Divisional Officers and other revenue officials have been instructed to attend the clinics with complete village-level revenue records to enable quick verification and prompt disposal of grievances.

He directed that petitions submitted by the public should be properly received and registered at the reception and registration counters. Officials must thoroughly examine the documents submitted by petitioners and clearly guide them on any additional records required for resolving their issues. After preliminary scrutiny, petitioners should be directed to the enquiry desks for further processing.

Dr Lakshmisha stressed that revenue officials must approach grievance redressal with compassion and responsibility, ensuring transparency and clear communication at every stage so that citizens have a proper understanding of the process and outcome.

Revenue Clinics will address issues such as correction of errors in Adangal records, including land discrepancies, land classification errors, correction of zero extent and survey number mistakes. Matters related to F-Line applications, resurvey issues and joint LPM problems will also be taken up. Appeals under the Record of Rights, removal of Patta lands from the 22-A prohibited lands register and encroachment removal, RORF Patta and D-Patta issues, house site Patta problems and land acquisition-related grievances will be resolved. Other revenue-related issues can also be taken up at the clinics. The Collector said Revenue Clinics will function as a single-window platform to resolve long-pending revenue problems, strengthen transparency in administration and improve public service delivery.