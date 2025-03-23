Summer in Chicago: A Family-Friendly Adventure

Summer in Chicago is the perfect time for families to explore interactive museums, thrilling outdoor activities, and beautiful lakefront attractions. With so many experiences for both kids and adults, this itinerary will ensure an unforgettable adventure.

Day 1

Start the day at Navy Pier’s Pier Park, where you can enjoy a quick breakfast on the go before hopping on classic amusement rides. Don’t miss the Centennial Wheel, which offers breathtaking views of the skyline and lakefront from nearly 200 feet in the air. Other must-try attractions include the 1920s-inspired Wave Swinger and the Chicago Children’s Museum. Experience Chicago in a whole new way at Flyover, an immersive 9-minute journey through the city’s most iconic sights with stunning visuals and cultural storytelling.

From Navy Pier, take the Shoreline Water Taxi to Museum Campus, home to the Shedd Aquarium, the Field Museum, and spectacular views of the city. At Shedd, join a shark feeding tour or interact with stingrays, then head to the Field Museum to snap a selfie with Máximo the Titanosaur and SUE the T. rex. Afterward, stop by the Museum of Ice Cream to dive into a sprinkle pool and enjoy tasty treats, or visit SlooMoo Institute, where kids can create custom slime in a sensory playground.

In the evening, explore the Chicago Riverwalk, a scenic waterfront stretch filled with restaurants, vendors, public art, and green spaces. Whether you prefer a dinner cruise, an architecture tour, or a guided kayak trip, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss Art on theMART, a dazzling nighttime light display projected onto the Merchandise Mart.

Day 2

Begin the day in Lincoln Park with an outdoor breakfast at Café Brauer’s Patio before strolling the Nature Boardwalk, where kids can spot birds, fish, and other wildlife. Next, visit Lincoln Park Zoo, one of the oldest free zoos in the country. In addition to lions, tigers, and bears, the zoo features an old-fashioned carousel, locomotive rides, and the Pritzker Family Children’s Zoo. Be sure to check out the charming Farm-in-a-Zoo and the hidden Alfred Caldwell Lily Pool.

Nearby, enjoy the sun at North Avenue Beach or visit the kid-friendly Chicago History Museum. In the afternoon, head to Maggie Daley Park for roller skating, mini-golf, and rock climbing. The whimsical play gardens, featuring an enchanted forest and a pirate ship, are a hit with younger kids. Cool off at Millennium Park’s Crown Fountain before ending the night with views of “The Bean” and a free outdoor concert.

Day 3

Start the morning at the Museum of Science and Industry in Hyde Park, where kids can step inside a tornado, explore a real submarine, and interact with hands-on exhibits. While in the neighborhood, visit the Garden of the Phoenix or the Bronzeville Children’s Museum before enjoying lunch at a locally owned restaurant.

For an outdoor adventure, drive to the Chicago Botanic Garden, home to 27 spectacular gardens, a bonsai collection, and scenic lakefront walkways. Alternatively, visit The Morton Arboretum, a 1,700-acre outdoor museum with tree conservation efforts, a children’s garden, and 16 miles of trails. Either way, wrap up your trip with a visit to the Ravinia Festival for an outdoor concert under the stars.