Sustainable travel spaces for your next eco-friendly vacation

Looking to explore the world without leaving a mark? These seven eco-conscious retreats across India blend luxury with sustainability, offering soulful escapes rooted in nature. From forest farms to island havens, experience indulgence that honours the Earth

Luxury travel has entered a new era—one where conscience and comfort coexist. Across India, a refined set of eco-friendly, sustainable vacations is reshaping what it means to travel well. These destinations offer not only elegance and exclusivity but also a deep reverence for the planet, the people, and the places they inhabit.

Whether nestled in forested hills, perched by pristine beaches, or hidden deep within the wilderness, these eight retreats embody the rare harmony of sustainability and sophistication. From forest sanctuaries to island escapes, here are seven eco-forward hideaways offering indulgence without impact—places where the planet thrives alongside you.

Beforest, Coorg, Karnataka – Living the earth-first lifestyle

Beforest isn’t simply a place to stay, it’s a regenerative ecosystem. Nestled in the verdant hills of Coorg, this regenerative community invites guests into an immersive, off-the-grid lifestyle. Think: permaculture gardens, solar energy, and mornings spent harvesting your organic produce. Each experience from forest bathing to barefoot farming is designed to root you deeper into the rhythms of the earth.

Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary, Pune – Where modern wellness meets ancient wisdom

Tucked into the serene hills just outside Pune, Swastik Wellbeing Sanctuary offers a refined escape for the soul. This thoughtfully designed retreat combines sustainable architecture with the timeless principles of Vedic healing. Every element from the eco-friendly construction and solar-powered systems to the Ayurvedic treatments, guided breathwork, and nourishing sattvic food creates a space where silence is sacred and every detail is intentional. Swastik doesn’t just restore, it reawakens.

Evolve Back, Kabini, Karnataka – Rustic refinement on the riverbank

On the edge of the wild Nagarhole forest, Evolve Back Kabini redefines resort living through a tribal-inspired design that honors the land and its people. Solar-powered and sustainably built, the property offers immersive wildlife experiences, riverside relaxation, and unfiltered serenity.

Spice Village, Thekkady, Kerala – A tribute to tribal traditions

Spice Village is a celebration of indigenous wisdom and ecological integrity. Inspired by the native dwellings of the Western Ghats, this solar-powered, plastic-free retreat offers an authentic immersion into Kerala’s heritage, where every thatched cottage and spice-laden meal is a nod to tradition done consciously.

Barefoot at Havelock, Andaman – Island luxury, reimagined

Barefoot is what island luxury looks like when sustainability takes center stage. Nestled beside the famed Radhanagar Beach, the resort was built without felling a single tree. With coral restoration programs, zero-waste practices, and immersive jungle treks, it offers a refined yet respectful way to experience the Andamans.

Wildernest, Chorla Ghats – The art of off-grid opulence

Perched where three states meet, Wildernest is wild beauty distilled into a sophisticated escape. With no Wi-Fi, no artificial lights, and only nature as your soundtrack, the resort offers secluded cabins, guided eco-treks, and sweeping views that reconnect you with the rhythms of the land.

Diphlu River Lodge, Assam – Conservation in the heart of the jungle

Bordering the famed Kaziranga National Park, Diphlu River Lodge is a handcrafted ode to Assam’s wild heart. Bamboo cottages, solar lighting, and a strong conservation ethic define this luxe eco-lodge. Here, rhinos roam nearby, and luxury lies in reverent simplicity.