Tahmima Anam's new The Start-Up Wife

Penguin Random House India announces the acquisition of The Start Up Wife by award winning writer Tahmima Anam. In India, it will be published under the Hamish Hamilton imprint,will be released in the spring of 2021.

The story is about high school sweethearts Asha Ray and Cyrus Jones, who build an algorithm to replace religion, they have no idea they will someday be running WAI, one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. As WAI grows in numbers and influence, their marriage is tested as Asha finds herself increasingly in Cyrus's shadow. In the meantime, Asha builds a community of female founders among her eccentric officemates at Utopia, the New York incubator where WAI is being developed. According to the publishers, the book takes a sharp, satirical look at marriage, work, and female friendship in the age of peak technology.

Award-winning novelist, short story writer, Tahmima Anam,the author of the 'Bengal Trilogy' says about 'The Start Up Wife',"This is the feminist rom-com I've been waiting my whole life to write - a story about love, invention, and feminist geekdom."