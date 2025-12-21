The greatest fear behind all fears

It’s a fact that no one would deny that in the present world, fear and worry are constant companions of humans. One who is immersed in the mundane world is not free from these unpleasant states. So, why and what do people worry about? Well! Most of us worry about our health, safety, career, relationships, and our overall well-being. There is not a single human being on earth who is free from fear. Right? Of course! because we all have one or another kind of fear. Of all kinds of fear, the greatest fear is of losing. It could be the fear of losing a loved one, a valuable possession, a role, or status, or anything else to which we are deeply attached because we believe our security and happiness depend on these factors. However, the greatest fear that most people have is the fear of death.

We all know that our physical body is mortal, perishable, and subject to decay and disease, yet we are so attached to our physical form that we cannot overcome the fear of losing it. Many people across the world believe that there is only one human birth and there is no afterlife. Hence, they are even more fearful of dying. They live on a gross physical level, indulging their sensual desires as much as they can before dying because they think that is the whole purpose of their physical existence.

But, in this whole process, they often get tempted and trapped by vices, which in turn lead them to sin and suffering. They go to the extent of stealing, grabbing, borrowing, or begging to have what they desire. As a result, their plans are limited to this life only, and they fall into the trap of limited desires, greed, attachment, and ego. All this stems from the fundamental belief that we have wrongly created and sustained for ages—that we are physical bodies instead of spiritual beings or souls. We have forgotten that the body is a medium through which a soul expresses itself and experiences life, and that it is subject to decay and death and is limited by time and space.

Today, most humans are living in body consciousness – resulting from the false identification of self with body. When a soul identifies with the characteristics of the body, we limit ourselves as being male or female, young or old, ugly or pretty, black or white, and so on. Such limited identities then influence our thoughts and actions. We act and relate with other humans in a very limited way, and such a limited consciousness gives rise to insecurity, fear, selfishness, hatred, and all other vices.

Those who are ignorant of the soul are severely bound by their body. They think, act, and live their whole life in a narrow-limited way that makes everything in their lives limited. Hence, in order to live a liberated life, we need to realise the truth that we all are spiritual beings in a human body and birth after birth we continue to play different roles. Thus, by being soul-conscious, we can transcend our fears, attachments, and vices, and we can also conquer the fear of death and any kind of physical loss, thereby experiencing our original qualities such as peace, joy, and love in an unlimited way. This understanding transforms our perspective, allowing us to live with a deeper sense of purpose and connection, ultimately leading to a more fulfilling and fearless existence.

(The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK. Till Date 9000+ Published Columns have been written by Him.)