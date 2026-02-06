Kotak Flexicap Fund marks 15-years of its journey

Hyderabad: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd. (KMAMC) announces the 15‑year milestone of Kotak Flexicap Fund. The scheme has delivered 16.59 per cent CAGR since inception and built a strong long-term performance record through multiple market environments.

Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd, said: “Kotak Flexicap Fund completing 15 years is a moment of pride for us and for the investors who have stayed committed to the fund. Flexicap as a category continues to be important because it allows investors to participate in India’s growth across segments while leaving market capitalization allocation decisions to an experienced investment team.”

Harsha Upadhyaya, added: “Kotak Flexicap Fund has navigated 15 years of varied market cycles by staying anchored to businesses with durable earnings potential and strong capital efficiency.