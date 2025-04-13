The role of gratitude in spiritual growth

What is spiritual growth? Spiritual growth is the evolution and development of our spirit. It is the progress we make on the spiritual path to attain the ultimate goal of life—Enlightenment, Moksha, or Nirvana. Enlightenment is the realisation of the truth: the truth that we are manifestations of the Divine. Many things can help us evolve spiritually, but gratitude is essential, just as Bhakti (devotion), love for the Divine, and surrender are.

Gratitude is an attitude or a way of living life. It is a feeling of gratefulness or thankfulness. It is a transformative practice that uplifts, heals, and brings deeper meaning to our existence. Gratitude involves being appreciative of life’s experiences, both good and bad. It provides us the strength to face challenges with courage and resilience. Gratitude is a powerful tool that helps us establish a deeper connection with the Divine and navigate life’s obstacles with ease. It teaches us to accept both positive and negative experiences as part of our Karmic cycle, understanding that everything is guiding us toward spiritual growth.

Gratitude plays a critical role in our spiritual development. It can even serve as a trigger for beginning our spiritual journey to realise God. Gratitude instills in us the curiosity to seek the Divine, the one who has showered us with blessings and abundance. As we progress, this feeling of thankfulness deepens, leading us to realise that life has meaning and purpose, and that there is a higher power in charge. We need not fear. Eventually, we understand that we are the very power we worship. Isn’t that the greatest blessing? Can we ever truly thank God enough for this realisation?

Gratitude helps us cultivate a deeper sense of fulfillment. By focusing on the good and on our blessings, we develop a mindset of abundance, shifting our perspective and the way we perceive the world. We realise that human life itself is a gift—that we are blessed with abilities, opportunities, and the beautiful world around us. Gratitude paves the way for contentment and fulfillment. It brings peace and joy, and at a fundamental level, gratitude helps us become happier. The attitude of gratitude raises our happiness altitude and can lead us to God-realisation.

Alongside gratitude, acceptance and surrender are essential. Acceptance means recognising and embracing things we cannot change, knowing they are part of our Karma and Divine Will. We are grateful for whatever unfolds in our lives—good or bad. Suffering is viewed as part of our Karma, and we accept it with grace. One accepts everything as God’s gift, as Prasadam from God. We understand that we are instruments in God’s hands, and that each day brings us closer to realising the ultimate truth. Gratitude, therefore, is a stepping stone to God-realisation and ultimate bliss.

(AiR Atman in Ravi, a happiness ambassador and spiritual leader)