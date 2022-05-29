The Himalayas are a range of mountains that are revered in India. They are considered sacred and mystical. Sages, yogis, seekers are drawn to these stately and lofty mountains. As per Hindu religion and mythology, the Himalayas are the abode of Gods, especially of Lord Shiva. 'Neelkanth', a peak in the Himalayas, owes its name to Lord Shiva. Mount 'Kailasha' is said to be the abode of Lord Shiva.

Many mythological stories are associated with these beautiful mountains. Temples, monasteries and shrines on the Himalayas are much sought after places of pilgrimages. Devotees climb peak after peak, undertake long and difficult journeys on rocky terrains to visit these holy places, hoping to find God, to experience God, connect with God, to strengthen faith and even attain 'Moksha'.

The spiritual significance of the Himalayas, however, is different. While the serenity and the solitude of the Himalayas beckon seekers of the truth to contemplate and meditate, the Himalayas are as much an abode of God as is our home or our own heart. We must understand that religion and spirituality are different. All that is discussed above is religious and mythological rather than spiritual.

Religion is only the kindergarten of spirituality. Religion introduces God to us. It builds faith, it teaches us the ABC of God. But as we grow up, we must go beyond religion to spirituality. Spirituality is the science of the soul, the spirit, the 'Atman'. While religion introduces God to us, spirituality helps us realise God. Remember, God cannot be found. We won't find God on 'Kailasha'.

God has to be realised. God is within. The God that we have been taught to worship, with a name and a form, is not really God. God is nameless and formless. Beginningless and endless. Birthless and deathless. Spirituality enlightens us with the truth. God is not a person or a statue or idol. God is a power. God is SIP, the Supreme Immortal Power. God is everywhere, in everything. God is omnipresent, omnipotent, omniscient. God is in you, God is in me. In fact, we are all manifestations of God.

The Supreme Immortal Power we call God is the only reality. Everything is God. The Himalayas too therefore are a manifestation of the divine, just as we are. Every atom, every molecule is the Supreme Immortal Power. Of course, the beauty of these majestic mountains is yet another testimony of the magnificence of the Divine that we are manifestations of.

The Himalayas are spiritually significant in many other ways. The awe and inspiration these mountains evoke remind us of the power of the divine. They are also symbolic of stoicism, steadfastness. We must, like them, learn to be a 'Stithpragya', one with a steady intellect. As we see the high mountains along with the valleys, we are reminded of life, and how we plunge from joy to sorrow, pleasure to pain again and again. The only way to be in a state of happiness is through the realisation of the truth, to be enlightened.

The three highest peaks of the Himalayas remind us of the 3 Peaks of happiness: achievement where we experience only pleasure; fulfilment which is based on contentment and finally, enlightenment, the ultimate peak of happiness, a peak that very few ascend and reach, but where we find true peace and seamless divine bliss, where we can experience the state of 'Satchitananda'.